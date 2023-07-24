Xfinity Free This Week Gives Gift of Christmas in July With Free Selections From Hallmark Movie Channel
July is on its way out, but there are still a few days left for yuletide-yearning Christmas lovers to celebrate Christmas in July! Xfinity wants to help, as it’s offering users of its broadband and TV services free access to select content from Hallmark Movies Now between Monday, July 24 and Sunday, July 30.
The free movies from Hallmark come to Xfinity customers as part of the company’s Free This Week program, which has been going all year long. Every week, Xfinity users can say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or look via X1, Flex, and Xumo TV for the selection of free content from a premium cable channel or streaming service that Xfinity has partnered with.
Hallmark Movies Now will send a selection of content to Xfinity platforms for the Free This Week period, including its long-running series “When Calls the Heart.” In addition, Xfinity customers will get songs from Music Choice Holiday, so they can watch or listen to Christmas-themed media as much as they want, all week long.
Last week, Xfinity took users on a trip around the world by giving them access to content from top European streaming services like Acorn TV and Viaplay. Xfinity customers can also enjoy the company's Summer of Movies program, which features free movie downloads, cheap rentals, and even a BOGO ticket offer for “Oppenheimer.”
There’s a wide variety of free content available to Xfinity users. The company may not offer its users free access to Peacock any more, but last week the company added more than 20 free streaming channels on X1 streaming and cable boxes.
Hallmark Movies Now
Hallmark Movies Now is a cable-free subscription service that offers thousands of hours of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming in the form of movies and ongoing series. Nearly all media found on the service is exclusive to the Hallmark brand, created either specifically for Hallmark Movies Now, or pulled from another source of Hallmark such as Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and & Mysteries, or Hallmark Drama. The service is straightforward, offering complete ad-free access to all content with the choice of either a monthly or a yearly subscription.
The Monthly Plan for Hallmark Movies Now runs $5.99 / month, or you can save money with the Annual Plan: $59.99 / year. As Hallmark’s content is almost entirely family-friendly, there is only one profile per account, and there is no section made for kids, nor are there any parental controls. The service allows for limited international viewing, and is compatible with most media devices.
If your library offers the Hoopla streaming service, you can stream Hallmark Movies for free using the BingePass feature.