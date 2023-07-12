Xfinity Brings Back ‘Summer of Movies’ for Rewards Members; Users Can Get Free Peacock, ‘Oppenheimer’ Tickets, More

Summertime and the living is… hot. July and August are often oppressively warm in some parts of the United States, and if you live in one of these parts of the country, chances are you’ll be spending a good amount of time inside for the next eight weeks.

Luckily for customers of Xfinity TV and internet, they’ll have plenty to watch while you hide out from the sun. Xfinity is bringing back its “Summer of Movies” promotion for Xfinity Rewards customers, with tons of great discounts and free bonuses to keep you entertained all summer long.

Xfinity Rewards is a free program, available to all users of an Xfinity service. Sign up at Xfinity.com/Rewards, and you’ll be assigned a level (Silver, Gold, Diamond, or Platinum) based on how long you’ve been a customer. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be eligible to access the Summer of Movies!

What Can Xfinity Rewards Members Get From This Year’s Summer of Movies?

Five free movies to download and keep: Every Monday between July 10 and August 13, Xfinity will release a new movie that Rewards members can download and keep for as long as they want. To start, in celebration of the release of “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1,” Xfinity is unleashing the very first movie in the Tom Cruise franchise, 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.”

$1 movie rentals every weekend: If you’ve been waiting to rent something newer on Xfinity Stream, Flex, or the X1 device, head over to the rental section this weekend. You can pick from thousands of titles, and stream for just $1 on any Saturday or Sunday.

Buy one, get one free “Oppenheimer” tickets: Universal’s long-awaited historical drama “Oppenheimer” hits theaters on July 21, and Rewards Members can access a BOGO ticket offer to see the film. But hurry, this offer is only good until August 13!

Free Peacock Premium: This offer is reserved for Diamond and Platinum level members, who can get a complimentary subscription to Peacock and watch live sports like the Tour de France, Universal movies, and their favorite new and classic NBCU shows.

Enter to win a free 50” smart TV: Rewards members who want to upgrade their viewing experience for the Summer of Movies can win one of one hundred free 50” smart TVs, equipped with Xumo OS, Ultra-High-Def 4K, HDR Dolby Vision, a voice remote, and a 6-month Peacock Premium subscription.

Big discounts to Universal Parks: If you live in Florida, or were looking for a good vacation idea, Xfinity Rewards and the Summer of Movies have you covered! Enjoy a Universal Orlando Resort 3-Day ticket for the price of a regular 2-Day admission ticket, or save on a 2-Park 1-Day VIP Tour Experience. Additional perks include priority seating at Animal Actors on Location.

If (somehow) the Summer of Movies isn’t enough free entertainment for you, Xfinity has also been offering its “Free this Week” program all year long. Users of Xfinity internet and TV can get free access to premium streaming services and cable channels; this week, users can browse and watch the entire Max library at no cost. A new service or channel is offered every Monday, so keep checking to see what you’ll be able to watch for free next!