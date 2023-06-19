Xfinity’s ‘Free This Week’ Program Celebrates Pride with Access to Dekkoo, HereTV, OUTtv, and Revry

Whether you’re protesting, partying, or a little (or a lot) of both, this year’s Pride Month is jampacked with ways to show your true colors and let your flag fly. And with some of the country’s biggest celebrations and events taking place over the next week, Xfinity will provide its customers with more ways to watch LGBTQ+ content as part of its “Free This Week” promotion.

Starting Monday, June 19 until Sunday, June 25, Xfinity users will be able to get free access to LGBTQ+ streaming services Dekkoo, Here-TV, OUTtv, and Revry. TV and broadband customers can say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through X1, Flex, Stream, or XUMO TV to get access to all of the available full on-demand catalogs.

The offerings are the latest in the year-long “Free This Week” program, which provides unlocked content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, including Starz, Max, and more. The program has also been curating themed content throughout its run. Like this week’s Pride-themed offerings, last week’s selection honored Black Music Month with unlocked exclusive films, concerts, and more from Revolt, Lifetime Movie Club, and Qwest.

Launched in 2001, OUTtv has been one of the leading streaming services for LGBTQ+ programming for over two decades with new content added every month. Stream popular series, documentaries, and movies, as well as original productions such as “Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend,” “Dr. Jackie” starring drag queen power duo Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine, and more.

Looking to expand to international offerings? Revery is the first global LGBTQ+ streaming network, featuring a curated collection of documentary films, podcasts, albums, and more, including “Drag Latina,” “Along Came Wanda,” and “After Stonewall.”

Here TV’s collection features hundreds of hours of award-winning movies, series, documentaries, and short films, from the queer classic “Saturday Night at the Baths” to “BluVonte: The Next Chapter,” the sequel series to the critically acclaimed feature “Living 4 the Weekend: BluVonte.”

Last up in this week’s offerings, Dekkoo offers movies and TV series made by and for gay men, featuring an array of award-winning projects from around the globe, including “Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine,” “Historical Homos,” and “We Will Never Die.”

For customers wanting to continue the celebration, all four platforms offer seven-day free trials ahead of full subscriptions. Monthly plans run at $3.99 per month for OUTtv, $6.99 per month for Revry, $7.99 per month for Here TV, and $9.99 per month for Dekkoo.

And brush up on your queer history further with even more streaming services with exclusively LGBTQ+ content!