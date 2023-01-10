 Skip to Content
Xfinity Stream App Adds Support for Apple AirPlay, Allowing Users Greater Control Over Streaming Experience

David Satin

Customers who utilize Comcast’s Xfinity TV service will now have a whole new way to watch their favorite shows and movies across their home devices. Xfinity has announced it is expanding its partnership with Apple to bring AirPlay functionality to the Xfinity Stream app.

The Xfinity Stream app offers Xfinity TV subscribers live broadcast channels, linear cable channels, cloud recordings, and video on demand, all without having to rent an Xfinity TV Box from Comcast. AirPlay allows users to share videos, photos, music, and more from Apple devices to their Apple TV, favorite speakers, and popular smart TVs.

The addition of AirPlay to the Xfinity Stream app gives Xfinity TV users a new level of control over their media. They can now switch devices seamlessly, moving the show they’re watching on their phone to their living room TV, or turning a headphones-only musical moment into a house-wide concert.

The move to bring AirPlay functionality to the Xfinity Stream app marks yet another development in Comcast and Apple’s working relationship. In March of 2022, Xfinity and Apple teamed to bring the Apple TV+ app to Xfinity smart TVs and streaming devices. Then in June, Xfinity made the Stream app available on Apple TV devices.

Xfinity internet customers got even more exciting news during the first week of January 2023, when it was announced that the company would offer its users a new “Free This Week” promotion throughout 2023. The promotion will include free viewing windows to premium networks and streaming services such as SHOWTIME, HBO Max, and more.

AirPlay support is available now to all Xfinity TV users with the Xfinity Stream app. Adding AirPlay to Xfinity Stream is an excellent step for Comcast to take now, as it continues to build its joint streaming platform with fellow pay-TV giant Charter Communications.

