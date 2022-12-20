 Skip to Content
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘1923’ Becomes Paramount+’s Largest Streaming Debut Ever

David Satin

Did you tune into the series premiere of “1923” on Dec. 18? If so, you’re definitely not alone. According to reporting from Variety, the new series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan saw 7.4 million viewers log onto Paramount+ for the series’ debut.

That figure represents the biggest premiere ever for a series on the platform. By comparison, the most recent season premiere of “Yellowstone” drew in 10.4M viewers on the Paramount Network. Variety’s number comes from a combination of data from Nielsen, as well as Paramount’s own internal figures.

“1923” introduces a new generation of the Dutton family and explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home. The series stars Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren alongside Oscar-nominated actor Harrison Ford. This is the second “Yellowstone” prequel series to arrive on Paramount+ following last year’s “1833.”

“Anchored by Taylor Sheridan’s incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton family origin story would resonate with audiences,” Paramount’s chief streaming programming officer Tanya Giles told to Variety. “We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can’t wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘1923’:

Thanks to a licensing agreement, episodes of “Yellowstone” do not head to Paramount+ to stream alongside shows other Sheradin-verse shows like “1923.” Instead, they go to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. However, there are numerous other shows from the prolific creator on the platform, including “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” and many more in the works.

It’s been quite a good year for big, tentpole shows like “1923.” HBO Max saw its new series “House of the Dragonset viewing records, and Prime Video also saw record audiences for its fantasy epic “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The new data from the “1923” premiere shows just how important having a quality content creator like Sheridan is to the success of new shows and their platforms.

“Taylor continues to write the most epic stories shot with cinematic beauty,” David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios (which helps produce “1923”) told Variety. “His scripts attract not only the best actors working today but the best crew around and we are so fortunate these huge audiences tune in to be a part of his universe every week. We can’t thank MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+ enough for their continued support on this incredible journey.”

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The service was previously called CBS All Access.

