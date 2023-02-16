YouTube Kids Merges Into Main YouTube App; Is Now Available on Roku, Additional Platforms

Parents will soon notice some changes to their kids’ YouTube experience. According to reporting from 9to5 Google, the standalone YouTube Kids app is being discontinued, and its content is being folded into the regular YouTube app.

When using the YouTube app on a smart TV, streaming device, or gaming console, parents will now be able to enter the safer, specifically-for-children YouTube Kids app through their child’s YouTube Kids profile. Toggling to a kid’s profile will launch the YouTube Kids app experience, keeping parental controls and preferences intact with less navigation required.

To make the interface more streamlined and simple to use, YouTube will now show users their existing YouTube Kids profiles on their Accounts page within the YouTube app on smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. This will make switching between the profiles and activating YouTube Kids a breeze for parents and children alike.

The biggest advantage of this new change is the increased reach that YouTube Kids will now have. The standard YouTube app is available on a number of devices that did not support the standalone YouTube Kids app, most notably the suite of streaming sticks and connected TVs from Roku. The YouTube app is also available on Samsung TVs, LG, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android/Google TV and gaming consoles.

YouTube’s parent company Alphabet, Inc. — which also owns and operates Google — is committed to ensuring kids are as safe as possible when interacting with connected devices. In October 2022, the company released updates for the Google TV operating system that allow kids to set up their own profiles, complete with parental controls and age-appropriate content recommendations.

The integration of YouTube Kids into the standard YouTube app bolsters Roku’s already formidable array of offerings for children. Earlier this week, Roku announced a deal with popular kids content studio pocket.watch to bring five exclusive animated kids series to Roku’s free Kids and Family channel.

Thanks to the latest updates from YouTube, users will now have a simpler way than ever to access their child’s YouTube Kids account, on Roku as well as many other devices.