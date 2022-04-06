 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Adds Weather Channel, G4, Three Other Channels

On Wednesday, YouTube TV added five linear channels to its lineup including the The Weather Channel and G4. The Weather Channel addition was announced in January and other channels owned by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) were expected to follow. In addition to the Weather Channel, YouTube TV is also welcoming AMG channels Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, and Justice Central.

Also joining the live TV streaming service’s lineup is video game network G4. With this addition, YouTube TV subscribers will now be able to watch new editions of “Attack the Show!,” “Ninja Warrior,” and “Xplay” as well as new content like “Name Your Price” and “Scott The Woz.”

In January, Allen said, “All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation.”

Similarly, G4’s executives seem to be equally as excited about the opportunity to expand their potential audience to over 125 million users after relaunching in November 2021.

“Our fans have been asking, and we’re thrilled to join YouTube TV and deliver our premium linear entertainment to their audience,” G4’s Vice President of Content Distribution and Partnerships Umar Hussain said. “As we continue to expand our presence everywhere to fans and gamers, the addition of YouTube TV will give the network and our partners a valuable vMVPD entry point for our highly-engaged audience on the digital forward, innovative service.”

It is important for YouTube TV users to remember that if you have a custom channel guide, you will need to add these new channels manually if you would like to include them on your list.

How to Add the Weather Channel. G4, and Others to Your YouTube TV Lineup

If you use the standard YouTube TV channel lineup, the new channels should be available already. But if you use a custom guide, you’ll need to take another step.

  1. Click your profile photo in the upper right corner.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Click Live Guide.
  4. Scroll to the bottom and check the circle next to the channels you would like to add.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

