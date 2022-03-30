YouTube TV is Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture For iPhone and iPad

Last month, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan confirmed to that YouTube TV users will get the anticipated picture-in-picture support for iOS. Starting today, the feature is rolling out to iPhone and iPad users. A spokesperson for YouTube TV told The Streamable that it’s expected to be available for all users in the next few days.

iPhone & iPad users 🔊



We’re happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe ⬆️ from the bottom of the screen to return to the device’s homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

While Android users have had the feature for a while and some iOS users have had the feature as a test for a year now, the remaining iPhone and iPad users have been growing impatient.

YouTube tweeted, “We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream.”

Mohan said, “The rollout of that feature has certainly been a lot slower than I would’ve liked. My hope though is, hopefully over the next six months, you start to see that in a lot more devices out there as they go through their various stages of software upgrade cycles.”

Some YouTube TV subscribers will also soon see changes to their sound as well. Just yesterday, the company tweeted out that they are testing 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices. Mohan also said last month that YouTube TV is getting an update to its UI, specifically to the library and guide.