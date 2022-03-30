 Skip to Content
YouTube TV is Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture For iPhone and iPad

Lauren Forristal

Last month, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan confirmed to that YouTube TV users will get the anticipated picture-in-picture support for iOS. Starting today, the feature is rolling out to iPhone and iPad users. A spokesperson for YouTube TV told The Streamable that it’s expected to be available for all users in the next few days.

While Android users have had the feature for a while and some iOS users have had the feature as a test for a year now, the remaining iPhone and iPad users have been growing impatient.

YouTube tweeted, “We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream.”

Mohan said, “The rollout of that feature has certainly been a lot slower than I would’ve liked. My hope though is, hopefully over the next six months, you start to see that in a lot more devices out there as they go through their various stages of software upgrade cycles.”

Some YouTube TV subscribers will also soon see changes to their sound as well. Just yesterday, the company tweeted out that they are testing 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices. Mohan also said last month that YouTube TV is getting an update to its UI, specifically to the library and guide.

tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
