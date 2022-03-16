YouTube TV is Testing a New Grid Guide with Picture-In-Picture Preview

YouTube TV has started to test a new grid guide as part of the improvements to the interface coming this year. The most noticeable change is a picture-in-picture for the show highlighted in the grid guide. This is in addition to the current channel you are watching in the background (which is also available in the current grid guide).

Current Grid Guide

We have heard from users that have seen the new grid guide on both Roku and Chromecast with Google TV devices. It is unclear if or when this may roll out to other devices or accounts, but it seems that YouTube TV is testing it with some users currently.

Other changes include a checkmark in the guide for programs in your library and the description of the show and air date on the top right below the title.

When YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan announced in February that Google’s live TV streaming service will experience a UI redesign, they seem to be sticking to their word.

In January, an option to “sort channels by most-watched” was added to the guide. Mohan also said YouTube TV will be bringing Picture-in-Picture to iOS users in the next couple of months.

While the PiP option seems to only be minor tests currently, we can most likely expect a full redesign later this year.