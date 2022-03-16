YouTube TV is Testing a New Grid Guide with Picture-In-Picture Preview
YouTube TV has started to test a new grid guide as part of the improvements to the interface coming this year. The most noticeable change is a picture-in-picture for the show highlighted in the grid guide. This is in addition to the current channel you are watching in the background (which is also available in the current grid guide).
Current Grid Guide
We have heard from users that have seen the new grid guide on both Roku and Chromecast with Google TV devices. It is unclear if or when this may roll out to other devices or accounts, but it seems that YouTube TV is testing it with some users currently.
Other changes include a checkmark in the guide for programs in your library and the description of the show and air date on the top right below the title.
When YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan announced in February that Google’s live TV streaming service will experience a UI redesign, they seem to be sticking to their word.
In January, an option to “sort channels by most-watched” was added to the guide. Mohan also said YouTube TV will be bringing Picture-in-Picture to iOS users in the next couple of months.
While the PiP option seems to only be minor tests currently, we can most likely expect a full redesign later this year.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.