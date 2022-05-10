 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Officially Launches New Spanish Plan & Spanish Plus Add-On

Jason Gurwin

YouTube TV has made it official with two new Spanish-language offerings.

As The Streamable reported last week, YouTube TV has now launched two Spanish-language programming plans: An add-on to their existing TV packages and a standalone Spanish-language plan.

The Spanish Plus add-on costs $14.99 per month ($9.99 a month for the first six months), while the standalone Spanish-language plan will cost $34.99 ($24.99 for the first six months). Both plans have over 20 channels, including ESPN Deportes, Discovery en Espanol, and CNN Espanol. The standalone plan will also include Fox Deportes, beIN ñ, Estrella TV, Unimas, Univision, and Nat Geo Mundo.

Confirmation of the new plans came in September, when the company added Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión to their English-language base plan, and had said that a Spanish Language add-on would be available in the coming months.

In August 2021, YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan suggested more flexibility of plans was coming to the service.

“We are also very focused on making it easy for users to add add-ons, to give them the flexibility of what else they’re looking for in the package. And we’re also doing more around either content-vertical type bundles or even feature type bundles,” Mohan said. “You saw that with the 4K bundle on YouTube TV. So we’re trying to bring more choice to our users.”

Other live TV streaming services also offer Spanish language content to varying degrees, including fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and DIRECTV STREAM. Philo has also said that adding Spanish-language content is on their short-list of things to do.

In addition, Pluto TV has a Spanish language tier of advertising-supported free Spanish language streaming channels. Univision-owned Prende TV offers an all-Spanish language advertising-supported streaming service with 50 channels.

What Spanish-Language Channels Are on YouTube TV?

Spanish Plus Add-On Spanish Plan
14.99/mo. $34.99/mo.
Antena 3 Antena 3
Baby TV Espanol Baby TV Espanol
Bandamax Bandamax
beIN Xtra en Español beIN Xtra en Español
Cine Latino Cine Latino
Cine Mexicano Cine Mexicano
CNN Espanol CNN Espanol
De Pelicula De Pelicula
De Pelicula Classico De Pelicula Classico
Discovery en Espanol Discovery en Espanol
Discovery Familia Discovery Familia
ESPN Deportes ESPN Deportes
Estrella TV Estrella TV
FOROtv FOROtv
NTN 24 NTN 24
Nuestra Tele Nuestra Tele
Pasiones Pasiones
Sony Cine Sony Cine
Tastemade en Español Tastemade en Español
Telehit Telehit
Telehit Urbano Telehit Urbano
tlnovelas tlnovelas
TyC Sports TyC Sports
WAPA América WAPA América
Weather Channel en Espanol Weather Channel en Espanol
Universo beIN ñ
beIN Sports Español Nat Geo Mundo
Fox Deportes
Galavision
Unimas
Univision
