YouTube TV Releases App Update For 5.1 Audio on Android TV
Last week, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities would soon begin to rollout on devices including Roku and Android TV. For those with Android TV and Chrome with Google TV, YouTube TV just pushed an update so those users can now get the enhanced surround sound while watching the live TV streaming service.
To access 5.1 Dolby audio, viewers will need the latest version of YouTube TV (v1.20) from Google Play. If you don’t get it automatically, you can go to Google Play and manually force the update.
Users on other devices — including Apple TV and Fire TV — will still have to wait a bit longer until 5.1 audio becomes available. YouTube TV says, “We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles, and we’ll update you here once they’re available.”
While 5.1 audio is an added bonus to YouTube TV, it will only come into effect on content that fully supports surround sound. Up until now, DIRECTV STREAM was the only service that widely supported 5.1 audio across most channels. Hulu Live TV added support for select channels in September 2021.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.