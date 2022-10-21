How Does the New Generation 3 Apple TV 4K (2022) Compare with the Previous Model?

The third generation of Apple TV 4K devices is available for preorder now, and will start shipping out on Nov. 4. The new Apple TV 4K was announced earlier this week, and features some significant changes from the older Gen 2 model.

There are several important differences in price, storage capacity, and connectivity abilities between the two models. Apple has also made a substantial change in the way that its Siri voice remote is powered in the Gen 3 models.

Check below for a full list of differences between Gen 3 and Gen 2.

Gen 3 Apple TV 4K vs Gen 2 Apple TV 4K

Category Apple TV 4K Gen 3 (2022) Apple TV 4K Gen 2 (2021) Price Range $129-$149 $179-$199 (Click here to get it for $99) Storage Range 64GB-128GB 32GB-64GB Processing Chip A15 Bionic A12 Bionic Airplay Supported Yes Yes Remote Siri remote (USB-C charging) Siri remote (Lightning charging) Video Resolution Up to 4K UHD at 60 fps Up to 4K UHD at 60 fps Dimensions 3.7 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4 inches Weight 15oz 7.3oz Colors Black Black Supported Audio Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 Supported Video Dolby Vision, HDR10+/HDR10/HLG Dolby Vision, HDR10/HLG Gigabit Ethernet Only in 128GB $149 model Yes Wireless Specifications Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MIMO; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

The new processor will give the third generation of Apple TV 4K devices more power than ever before, but the most notable difference between the two models is the price. Although the 32GB model of Gen 2 Apple TV 4K devices is currently on sale, its original retail price of $179 is $50 more expensive than the 64GB Gen 3 device, which offers twice the amount of storage space.

The new 4K media player from Apple will be powered internally by tvOS 16, which rolled out in September. tvOS 16 offers cross-device connectivity which allows Apple TV apps to leverage information from other Apple devices. That means that Apple TV apps could display motion sensor data from an Apple Watch directly onto their TV or MacBook screen.