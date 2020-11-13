Apple TV App Now Available on Google Play, But Only For Select Sony Smart TVs

Last month, Sony announced that the Apple TV app would be coming to select Sony Smart TVs. This would enable Sony customers to use Apple TV+ as well as Apple TV Channels.

Now, Apple has rolled out the app to Google Play, bringing the Apple TV app to Android TV for the first time. While it is available on Google Play, it is only available for supported Sony Smart TVs, you won’t be able to download it to other Android TV devices like the NVIDIA SHIELD.

With Apple seemingly eager to expand onto new platforms, we might be expecting it to launch on NVIDIA SHIELD or the Chromecast with Google TV in the future. It is not clear whether the Apple TV app on Sony is available to side load to other Android TV devices, in the meantime.

The Apple TV app is available on Sony’s X900H series through a software update. The app will be available on select 2018 models, most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year. Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The Apple TV app, was also one the select streaming apps that was available on the PS5 for launch.

In September, the Apple TV App launched on VIZIO Smart TV devices, while this week Roku rolled out AirPlay 2 support to their streaming players and 4K Smart TVs.