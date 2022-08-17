Bally Sports+ to Launch DTC Streaming Service in All Markets on September 26

After soft-launching in five markets in late-June, Bally Sports+ will now be available in all markets that carry Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs_ beginning on Sept. 26, which will be just in time of the start of the NHL pre-season, and ahead of both the NHL and NBA regular seasons.

While to date, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) streamer carried Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Bally Sports Wisconsin, the full roll-out will include all of the remaining channels in the Bally Sports RSN portfolio – Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Bally Sports West.

Bally Sports+ will cost $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually, after a seven-day free trial.

The service will provide in-market streaming access — without local blackouts — of all NHL and NBA teams in those markets. Bally Sports+ doesn’t have rights to all MLB teams (only those in the soft-launched markets), but hopes to add more in time for the 2023 season.

Michael Schneider, Bally Sports+ COO and GM, said, “Launching a streaming service like Bally Sports+ across 19 different regions, all with unique content offerings, is an unprecedented undertaking. This full introduction marks a key moment in the evolution of RSNs, but it is also a great moment for local fans who now have another viewing option for their favorite teams.”

Bally Sports+ currently is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android at launch. They currently do not support Roku devices for their DTC product.

Want to learn more about Bally Sports+? You can read everything you need to know including how the app works, how many streams you get, and what happens when you travel.

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.