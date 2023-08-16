‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ Drive Audiences to Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan Movies; Where to Stream Their Films

Since the advent of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, streaming audiences have made one thing abundantly clear — they want more of Margot Robbie and Christopher Nolan. According to data provided by streaming aggregator ReelGood, films from “Barbie” star Margot Robbie and “Oppenheimer” writer and director Christopher Nolan have experienced a spike in popularity since their latest respective films hit theaters on July 21.

The data shows that films featuring Robbie experienced a 68% spike in popularity, while Nolan’s films experienced a 72% lift. Of all of their films, Robbie’s “Babylon” experienced the highest surge in streaming and engagement, while Nolan’s “Interstellar” was the greatest benefactor of its director’s theatrical boon.

The “Barbenheimer” cultural phenomenon has been great for the two films involved. “Barbie” recently cruised past the $1 billion worldwide box office, and is shattering records for Robbie, director Greta Gerwig, and women directors in general. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” reached an impressive $649 million worldwide last weekend. That tally is fifth for Nolan, trailing “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “Interstellar,” and “Dunkirk.” The films are also still topping the box office weeks after their initial releases despite new films coming out in the meantime.

If you’re interested in streaming each talent’s films for yourself, we’ve compiled a list below of where you can find their most beloved films. If you’re only looking to watch on one streaming service, we recommend Max since both figures were heavily involved in the DC Comics universe, which makes their home on Max.

“Barbie” continues to dominate the box office and likely will continue to perform well for weeks to come. However, if you are waiting to take the trip to Barbieland until you can do so from the comfort of your own home, you will likely be waiting a little while longer. The Streamable predicts that the film will arrive on Max on or around Sept. 29. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the movie will begin streaming this fall, but if it continues to have legs in cinemas and does well on video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video, the Max release date could be pushed back than our initial expectations.

Christopher Nolan had a long and productive relationship with Warner Bros. until 2021 when the company decided to put its entire film slate on HBO Max on the same day as the movies were released in theaters. Nolan, a passionate defender of the moviegoing experience objected, but as the COVID-19 pandemic still gripped the country, “Tenet” had a day-and-date release that angered the filmmaker.

Therefore, “Oppenheimer” will not stream on Max, but instead will eventually arrive on Peacock. The Streamable predicts that it will hit the NBCUniversal streaming service on Tuesday, Sept. 19., but — like with “Barbie” — the film has been so successful and critically acclaimed that should it have a box office resurgence or overperform on VOD, that date could be pushed back. NBCU is less likely to vary its windowing plans than WBD is, so look for this one to arrive on Peacock in about a month.

