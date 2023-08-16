‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ Drive Audiences to Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan Movies; Where to Stream Their Films
Since the advent of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, streaming audiences have made one thing abundantly clear — they want more of Margot Robbie and Christopher Nolan. According to data provided by streaming aggregator ReelGood, films from “Barbie” star Margot Robbie and “Oppenheimer” writer and director Christopher Nolan have experienced a spike in popularity since their latest respective films hit theaters on July 21.
The data shows that films featuring Robbie experienced a 68% spike in popularity, while Nolan’s films experienced a 72% lift. Of all of their films, Robbie’s “Babylon” experienced the highest surge in streaming and engagement, while Nolan’s “Interstellar” was the greatest benefactor of its director’s theatrical boon.
The “Barbenheimer” cultural phenomenon has been great for the two films involved. “Barbie” recently cruised past the $1 billion worldwide box office, and is shattering records for Robbie, director Greta Gerwig, and women directors in general. Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” reached an impressive $649 million worldwide last weekend. That tally is fifth for Nolan, trailing “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “Interstellar,” and “Dunkirk.” The films are also still topping the box office weeks after their initial releases despite new films coming out in the meantime.
If you’re interested in streaming each talent’s films for yourself, we’ve compiled a list below of where you can find their most beloved films. If you’re only looking to watch on one streaming service, we recommend Max since both figures were heavily involved in the DC Comics universe, which makes their home on Max.
When Can You Stream ‘Barbie’?
“Barbie” continues to dominate the box office and likely will continue to perform well for weeks to come. However, if you are waiting to take the trip to Barbieland until you can do so from the comfort of your own home, you will likely be waiting a little while longer. The Streamable predicts that the film will arrive on Max on or around Sept. 29. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the movie will begin streaming this fall, but if it continues to have legs in cinemas and does well on video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video, the Max release date could be pushed back than our initial expectations.
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.
Where Can You Stream All of Margot Robbie’s Movies?
-
BabylonDecember 22, 2022
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s. The cast includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Jean Smart.
Directed by Damien Chazelle (“La La Land,” “Whiplash”), this sprawling epic shares DNA with other Hollywood rise-and-fall stories like “Singin' in the Rain” and “Boogie Nights.”
-
AmsterdamSeptember 27, 2022
In the 1930s, three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney—witness a murder, become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
-
Once Upon a Time… in HollywoodJuly 24, 2019
Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specializing in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbor of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…
-
The Suicide SquadJuly 28, 2021
Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
-
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)February 5, 2020
Harley Quinn joins forces with a singer, an assassin and a police detective to help a young girl who had a hit placed on her after she stole a rare diamond from a crime lord.
-
Suicide SquadAugust 3, 2016
From DC Comics comes the Suicide Squad, an antihero team of incarcerated supervillains who act as deniable assets for the United States government, undertaking high-risk black ops missions in exchange for commuted prison sentences.
-
BombshellDecember 13, 2019
Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.
-
TerminalMay 10, 2018
In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, two assassins carry out a sinister mission, a teacher battles a fatal illness, and an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress lead dangerous double lives. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night, as their lives intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind who is hell-bent on revenge.
-
-
The Wolf of Wall StreetDecember 25, 2013
A New York stockbroker refuses to cooperate in a large securities fraud case involving corruption on Wall Street, corporate banking world and mob infiltration. Based on Jordan Belfort’s autobiography.
When Can You Stream ‘Oppenheimer’?
Christopher Nolan had a long and productive relationship with Warner Bros. until 2021 when the company decided to put its entire film slate on HBO Max on the same day as the movies were released in theaters. Nolan, a passionate defender of the moviegoing experience objected, but as the COVID-19 pandemic still gripped the country, “Tenet” had a day-and-date release that angered the filmmaker.
Therefore, “Oppenheimer” will not stream on Max, but instead will eventually arrive on Peacock. The Streamable predicts that it will hit the NBCUniversal streaming service on Tuesday, Sept. 19., but — like with “Barbie” — the film has been so successful and critically acclaimed that should it have a box office resurgence or overperform on VOD, that date could be pushed back. NBCU is less likely to vary its windowing plans than WBD is, so look for this one to arrive on Peacock in about a month.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Where Can You to Stream All of Christopher Nolan’s Movies?
-
Batman BeginsJune 10, 2005
Driven by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the corruption that plagues his home, Gotham City. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new identity, a symbol of fear for the criminal underworld - The Batman.
-
The Dark KnightJuly 14, 2008
Batman raises the stakes in his war on crime. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to dismantle the remaining criminal organizations that plague the streets. The partnership proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a reign of chaos unleashed by a rising criminal mastermind known to the terrified citizens of Gotham as the Joker.
-
The Dark Knight RisesJuly 16, 2012
Following the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman assumes responsibility for Dent’s crimes to protect the late attorney’s reputation and is subsequently hunted by the Gotham City Police Department. Eight years later, Batman encounters the mysterious Selina Kyle and the villainous Bane, a new terrorist leader who overwhelms Gotham’s finest. The Dark Knight resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy.
-
TenetAugust 22, 2020
Armed with only one word - Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
-
DunkirkJuly 19, 2017
The story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, Canada and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk between May 26th and June 4th 1940 during World War II.
-
InterstellarNovember 5, 2014
The adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a newly discovered wormhole to surpass the limitations on human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar voyage.
-
InceptionJuly 15, 2010
Cobb, a skilled thief who commits corporate espionage by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets is offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: “inception”, the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious.
-
MementoOctober 11, 2000
Leonard Shelby is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. The difficulty of locating his wife’s killer, however, is compounded by the fact that he suffers from a rare, untreatable form of short-term memory loss. Although he can recall details of life before his accident, Leonard cannot remember what happened fifteen minutes ago, where he’s going, or why.