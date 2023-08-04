Streaming News Roundup: Streaming Dates for ‘Barbie,’ ‘Asteroid City,’ and More

‘Barbie’ Is Coming to Streaming This Fall

Even if summer has to end, “Barbie” Summer doesn’t! While an official streaming release date still has yet to be announced for the box office blockbuster, there is at least now a planned and announced timetable.

In Warner Bros. Discovery’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO David Zaslav announced plans to bring Greta Gerwig’s summer hit to Max as early as September with a guarantee it will arrive to the streamer in the fall.

Watch the ‘Barbie’ trailer below:

Since its July 21 theatrical release, “Barbie” has made over $800 million worldwide and holds an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Margot Robbie leads the live-action film as the iconic fashion doll opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. The ensemble cast features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and more.

‘Asteroid City’ Comes to Streaming Next Week

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” is welcoming new visitors this month when the Focus Features film will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock next Friday, Aug. 11.

The star-studded dramedy is set in a fictional American desert town in 1955 when groups of Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration, but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events.

Watch the ‘Asteroid City’ trailer below:

The all-star cast is made up of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Prime Video Announces “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3

The beloved global hit series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is officially getting a third season. Prime Video has announced the continuation of the YA drama, based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han.

The second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” premiered on July 14, and it has already become one of the top 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on the service through its first six episodes. The second season will wrap up on Aug. 18.

Watch the Season 3 announcement video below:

Lola Tung leads the cast as Belly, who, on her family’s annual summer vacation to a family friend’s beach house, reconnects with her brother’s friends Jeremiah and Conrad, soon finding herself caught up in a love triangle. Tung stars opposite Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and others.

The coming-of-age Freevee original docu-series “God. Family. Football.” has received its first look and date announcement from its home streamer.

The six-episode project follows former pro football player, high school football coach, and pastor Denny Duron as he comes out of a 30-year retirement from head coaching to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy back to national prominence.

Watch the “God. Family. Football.” trailer below:

All six episodes from the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the United States beginning on Friday, Sept. 1.

HBO Original Documentary ‘BS HIGH’ Out This Month

At HBO, the premium cabler has announced the Max streaming release of its HBO Original sports documentary feature “BS High,” directed by Oscar winners Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (“Two Distant Strangers”).

Following its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, the documentary will be available to stream on Max beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and will air on HBO the same day at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the “BS HIGH” trailer below:

Per the press release, “On August 29, 2021, a nationally televised high school football game between top-ranked IMG Academy and unknown Bishop Sycamore High School ended with multiple injuries on the field and a 58-0 blowout win for IMG Academy. The fiasco ignited a media circus as fans and audiences questioned the legitimacy of the Bishop Sycamore program and its head coach, Roy Johnson.” “BS High” explore the world of football prep programs through a saga of fraud and devastation.

First Look at Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’

Prime Video has revealed the first-look images for its upcoming feature film “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” an adaptation of the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman.

Shulman adapted the screenplay from her own work, which takes an open-hearted look at friendship and finding yourself in early adulthood. Inspired by true events, it follows best friends Jane and Corinne as they navigate life in Los Angeles in their twenties who launch a year-long commitment to baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence

“Sitting in Bars With Cake” from Prime Video

Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion star with Ron Livingston and Bette Midler. “Sitting in Bars With Cakes” will be released on Prime Video globally on Friday, Sept. 8

Prime Video Releases ‘The Wheel of Time’ Sneak Peek

Fans of “The Wheel of Time” who are watching (or rewatching) its premiere season are in for a surprise treat. Prime Video has released the first scene for the highly anticipated second season of the series, which is now available to watch at the end of the Season 1 finale as a special bonus.

Based on the epic “The Wheel of Time” book series by Robert Jordan, the series follows Moiraine, a member of a powerful organization of women who can channel the One Power. With her Warder, Lan, she seeks a group of five young villagers following an attack on their village, believing one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, an extremely powerful channeller who broke the world.

Watch the “The Wheel of Time” Season 2 trailer below:

Rosamund Pike leads the Prime Video series with Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney opposite her.

Season 2 of “The Wheel of Time” will premiere globally on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 1.