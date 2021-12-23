Best Christmas Movies on Each Streaming Service: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, and More

October 9, 2003

When young Buddy falls into Santa’s gift sack on Christmas Eve, he’s transported back to the North Pole and raised as a toy-making elf by Santa’s helpers. But as he grows into adulthood, he can’t shake the nagging feeling that he doesn’t belong. Buddy (Will Ferrell) vows to visit Manhattan and find his real dad, a workaholic publisher (James Caan).

If you love this holiday treat, check out Netflix’s “Movies That Made Us” to learn more about the making of this modern classic.