Binge All of ‘Jack Ryan’ — Including the Finale — for Free, and Enjoy Other Spy Series, Films via Prime Video Channels

The most famous fictional CIA officer in media is headed for retirement… again. “Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan” will air its fourth and last season finale on Friday, June 14, when the show’s final two episodes will become available to stream on Prime Video.

If you haven't signed up for Prime Video yet, but have been waiting until you could binge all episodes of "Jack Ryan" from start to finish before subscribing, now is your chance! Prime Video offers one of the longest free-trial periods of any streaming service at 30 days, which means you'll have ample time to stream all four seasons of "Jack Ryan," and throw in the first season of "Citadel" to scratch that action itch.

Still not enough adrenaline-pumping thrills, you say? Well, what about popping over to Prime Video's rental counter to snag "John Wick: Chapter 4?" The 2023 film recently became available to rent or purchase digitally

What Action Titles Can You Watch Through Prime Video Channels?

Signing up for a free trial of Prime Video won’t just get you access to series like “Citadel” and “Jack Ryan.” You’ll also unlock the Prime Video Channels store, which allows users to add on premium streaming subscriptions like Paramount+, Max, and many others at the click of a button.

Many of these streaming platforms offer free trials of their own through Prime Video Channels. That means that your free month of Prime Video can be used to sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime, putting explosive shows like “Homeland” and “Rabbit Hole,” as well as movies like the “Mission: Impossible” franchise right at the fingertips of action-lovers. Not to mention, Paramount+ is home to four of the big-screen films featuring Jack Ryan.

Max carries plenty of fare for action junkies, including films and series from the DC Comics universe. Movies like “Kingsman” and “Mortal Kombat” also call Max home, and signing up through Prime Video Channels is one of the only ways to get a seven-day free trial of the service; Max does not offer a free trial to new users who sign up directly.

Between Prime Video, Max, and MGM+, you can also stream all of the films of the world’s coolest spy, James Bond. There are also films from “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Taken” franchises as well.

There are plenty more action and adventure titles available with a free trial to Prime Video