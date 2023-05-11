Breaking: Peacock Will Stream All 2024 Summer Olympics Events Live from France

NBCUniversal has stuck to a simple plan when it comes to its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service. However, the way that the company has rolled out Peacock since the service’s launch in July 2020 has varied substantially from how other companies have entered the streaming space. Peacock is taking another big swing as it was announced on Thursday that the platform will provide live streams of every event at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Peacock will stream every event from every sport, including all 329 medal events at the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. The service will also offer on-demand replays, complete NBC coverage, curated video clips, exclusive content, virtual channels, and more. The goal for NBCU is to provide the most-comprehensive Olympic coverage in U.S.-broadcast history.

NBC will provide a three-hour primetime recap show every evening designed to “take the American audience up close and inside the Olympic day.” The show will not only highlight the most exciting and important competitions of the day, but also the behind-the-scenes stories of athletes, coaches, an families that have become a signature part of the Olympics experience.

“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024. Viewers will devour every moment of the Games for 17 straight nights on NBC in primetime where the stories of the day will be retold with special dramatic flair in front of the gathered American audience,” NBC Sports chariman Pete Bevacqua, said. “For those wanting to watch the competition as it happens, Peacock will have everything live, creating the greatest single destination in sports media history. From the spectacular landmarks of Paris to the world’s greatest athletes performing in front of full stadiums and arenas for the first time in six years, viewers can expect one of the most extraordinary Olympics ever.”

NBC and its sibling networks have long been the domestic homes of the Olympics, and in 2022, Peacock used the Winter Olympics to mark a major growth in subscribers and active users. In January 2022, the service announced that it would also be live streaming every event at the Winter Olympics, but the Winter Games are a much different event than the Summer Olympiad. So, by making every game, match, race, and competition available on streaming, NBCU is making a major bet on the technology and future of the Peacock platform.

This will be the first time that NBC has done a full, live streaming of all Summer Olympic events, as the 2020 Tokyo Games only saw minimal live streaming coverage due, in part, to COVID delays and restrictions.

“Peacock is bringing the rich history of these incredible Games to our viewers like never before, providing unparalleled and unprecedented access to one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said. “Already home to more live sports than any other SVOD service, Peacock is proud to be the streaming home of Team USA and all of their passionate fans.”

In addition, Telemundo will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage throughout the Paris Games, with cable channel Universo also providing additional coverage. Telemundo will be the home to the Spanish-language broadcast home for the men’s and women’s soccer competitions and will have a special focus on Team USA.