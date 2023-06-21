 Skip to Content
Breaking: YouTube TV Testing Multiview Expansion for up to 5 News, Sports, Weather Channels at a Time

Matt Tamanini

It has been a slow, but exciting tease over the past three months as YouTube TV has worked out the kinks of its new Multiview feature which allows customers to watch multiple streams at the same time. Tests originally launched in March in time for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and have happened occasionally in the subsequent months, with the ultimate goal of being ready for a full launch in the fall when the live TV streaming service becomes the new home for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

On Wednesday, the streamer announced that a small number of subscribers would be part of a test that would allow them to view up to five streams at the same time from across a variety of news, sports, and weather channels. Previous Multiview tests had been limited to two, three, or four simultaneous streams.

Following the original tweet announcing the movies, the service confirmed that it would be rolling out the streams gradually throughout the summer, so more information on what is included, and which customers will be able to see them, should be available in the coming weeks.

The picture-in-picture function is an extremely popular feature for sports fans, especially as they sit down to enjoy a Sunday afternoon of non-stop football action. However, the power required to stream multiple feeds at the same time far exceeds the capabilities of most smart TVs or connected devices. To minimize the technological requirements to stream multiple feeds at a time, YouTube TV is not allowing viewers to select the different channels that are a part of their Multiview feature. Instead, the service picks the channels to include and allows each viewer to pick the collection they want to watch.

This allows YouTube TV to turn the multiple channels into a single feed, eliminating the need for additional power on the user’s end. Sports-focused streaming service Fubo has long had a similar feature, but it had only been available to Apple TV owners. This week, however, the service announced that it was expanding the functionality to [Amazon Fire TVs] and [Android TVs]. These devices provide the power needed to allow viewers to select the streams that they want to watch without any involvement from Fubo.

YouTube TV’s March Madness Multiview test was originally billed as being limited to a select group of users, but quickly expanded to all customers. Only time will tell how quickly the new five-stream option will be available to all YouTube TV subscribers, but more details will undoubtedly become available throughout the summer.

tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $72.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The service includes an unlimited DVR.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $9.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

