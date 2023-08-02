BritBox Quietly Raises Price to $8.99 per Month, $89.99 per Year; How to Lock in the Old Price

BritBox is following where the bigger streamers lead. The service, which has grown more than 300% in three years, and at last report had 3 million subscribers, has now risen its price to $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year. It’s a relatively modest price increase of $1 per month, or $10 per year, but the increase came without a major announcement or press release.

BritBox carries a host of beloved British programming, including dark and brooding detective shows like “Luther,” the more old-school sleuthing of “Father Brown,” or following Hyacinth Bucket from hedge to hedge as she peeks in her neighbors’ windows in “Keeping Up Appearances.”

The good news is that there is still a way for new users to get BritBox at the old price of $7.99 per month. That’s by signing up through Amazon's Prime Video Channels, which still offers BritBox at $7.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. BritBox offers ad-free streaming, up to five simultaneous streams, and gives users the option to download titles for offline viewing.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video Channels, it’s a benefit that’s available to users of Amazon Prime and Prime Video. It allows subscribers to sign up for premium streaming platforms like BritBox, Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, and many more all bundled together into one bill. Oftentimes, Prime Video Channels offers users deals that they can’t get most other places, just like the discounted BritBox rate.

If users decide to ditch BritBox thanks to the price increase, there is another subscription video service that offers Anglophiles a wide selection of British TV and movies. That would be Acorn TV, which comes in at a price point of $6.99 per month. From “Happy Valley” to “Poldark” and even original content, Acorn TV has a huge variety of titles available to stream ad-free.

If you’re an Amazon Prime or Prime Video member who was considering getting BritBox, there’s no real reason to deviate from your course. You can still access the service at the same old $7.99 per month rate by subscribing to BritBox through Prime Video Channels.