Can You Stream Horror Film ‘Talk To Me’ Now? When Will It Be Available to Watch from Home?

Even while summer box office conversations are currently being dominated by Greta Gerwig’s pink feminist utopia “Barbie” and the Christopher Nolan historical thriller “Oppenheimer,” A24 and horror-heads will not be left out of the conversation. The independent studio recently released its latest film, the supernatural horror movie “Talk to Me,” a welcome relief for those ready to skip ahead to Spooky Season.

The feature debut of Australian YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippou, “Talk to Me” centers on a group of friends who discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand and become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

The feature stars Sophia Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Alexandria Steffensen, Marcus Johnson, Sunny Johnson, and Ari McCarthy.

Upon release, “Talk to Me” has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 195 critical reviews on the aggregate, plus an 83% audience score, praising its story and practical effects calling it “a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.”

Furthermore, even against the Barbenheimer-led box office, “Talk to Me” took home $10 million in its opening weekend across approximately 2,300 theaters in the United States, making it A24’s second-biggest release since 2018’s “Hereditary” beind only Ari Aster’s follow-up “Midsommar.”

Check out a trailer for “Talk to Me”:

Unfortunately, though, if you prefer summoning horrors at home, you will have to wait a little longer to complete the ritual. “Talk to Me” is not yet available to stream, and as is usually the case with A24 releases, there is no given timetable as to when you can expect to watch the film from home. The studio is typically inconsistent in its theatrical release-to-streaming premiere timeline because it does not have its own streaming service or any exclusive deals with other streamers. “Beau Is Afraid,” for example, which came out in April, has been available to rent or buy via Prime Video, Apple TV, and other transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms since mid-June but is still absent from any premium streaming library.

Equally uncertain is the “where” of the equation. Max has been expanding its library with A24 films since last year, including “Ex Machina,” “Room,” and more, but contractual agreements with Showtime, Disney, and others have the studios' features popping up across the streaming world, including Paramount+ and Hulu for its most massive hits like “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” For “Talk to Me,” it’ll likely be summoned at either Hulu or Max, where “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” “The Witch,” and more A24 horror classics reside.

Given that it’s a horror film, it’s fair to expect a fall TVOD release ahead of Halloween, but as for its streaming home later down the line, we may have to wait until December or January 2024. But who says Spooky Season has to end in October?