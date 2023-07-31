Can You Stream Horror Film ‘Talk To Me’ Now? When Will It Be Available to Watch from Home?
Even while summer box office conversations are currently being dominated by Greta Gerwig’s pink feminist utopia “Barbie” and the Christopher Nolan historical thriller “Oppenheimer,” A24 and horror-heads will not be left out of the conversation. The independent studio recently released its latest film, the supernatural horror movie “Talk to Me,” a welcome relief for those ready to skip ahead to Spooky Season.
The feature debut of Australian YouTube stars Danny and Michael Philippou, “Talk to Me” centers on a group of friends who discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand and become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
The feature stars Sophia Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Alexandria Steffensen, Marcus Johnson, Sunny Johnson, and Ari McCarthy.
Upon release, “Talk to Me” has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 195 critical reviews on the aggregate, plus an 83% audience score, praising its story and practical effects calling it “a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.”
Furthermore, even against the Barbenheimer-led box office, “Talk to Me” took home $10 million in its opening weekend across approximately 2,300 theaters in the United States, making it A24’s second-biggest release since 2018’s “Hereditary” beind only Ari Aster’s follow-up “Midsommar.”
Check out a trailer for “Talk to Me”:
Unfortunately, though, if you prefer summoning horrors at home, you will have to wait a little longer to complete the ritual. “Talk to Me” is not yet available to stream, and as is usually the case with A24 releases, there is no given timetable as to when you can expect to watch the film from home. The studio is typically inconsistent in its theatrical release-to-streaming premiere timeline because it does not have its own streaming service or any exclusive deals with other streamers. “Beau Is Afraid,” for example, which came out in April, has been available to rent or buy via Prime Video, Apple TV, and other transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms since mid-June but is still absent from any premium streaming library.
Equally uncertain is the “where” of the equation. Max has been expanding its library with A24 films since last year, including “Ex Machina,” “Room,” and more, but contractual agreements with Showtime, Disney, and others have the studios' features popping up across the streaming world, including Paramount+ and Hulu for its most massive hits like “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” For “Talk to Me,” it’ll likely be summoned at either Hulu or Max, where “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” “The Witch,” and more A24 horror classics reside.
Given that it’s a horror film, it’s fair to expect a fall TVOD release ahead of Halloween, but as for its streaming home later down the line, we may have to wait until December or January 2024. But who says Spooky Season has to end in October?
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial