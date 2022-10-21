Can You Stream Julia Roberts, George Clooney’s ‘Ticket to Paradise’? When Will it Be Available on Peacock, Netflix?

Two of the most celebrated actors of the ’90s are coming to the screen together this week. Julia Roberts and George Clooney will reunite for the first time since 2016’s “Money Monster” for new romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” which opens in theaters on Friday, Oct. 21.

Clooney and Roberts play a pair of divorced parents, David and Georgia Cotton. The pair travel to Bali after learning that their daughter Lily is planning to marry a man named Gede, whom she has just met. David and Georgia decide to conspire together to sabotage the wedding, in order to prevent Lily from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago.

The film also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo. After being released internationally last month, the film has become one of the most highly anticipated films of the fall season.

Check Out a Trailer For ‘Ticket to Paradise’:

If you’re a rom-com lover who has been waiting for two stars of Clooney and Roberts’ caliber to team up for a delightful romp, you may be wondering when the film will head to streaming. As a Universal film, it will go to Peacock first, but will it follow the 45-day theatrical release strategy that has become the baseline for the streaming industry?

If it performs similarly to the Idris Elba thriller “Beast,” the answer should be yes. “Beast” was in theaters for 49 days before making its streaming debut on Peacock, but the film was not exactly a huge box-office hit. Universal has had a few of those this year, and all have been held in theaters longer than 45 days.

The studio’s biggest hit of the year, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” landed on Peacock on Sept. 23, 84 days after it debuted in theaters. That decision was likely due to the animated film’s impressive box office performance, as it has grossed over $920 million globally to date. However, on Thursday, NBCU announced that Jorden Peele horror film “Nope” would be landing on Peacock on Nov. 18, a full 120 days after it premiered in theaters.

However, despite a respectable $171 million at the global box office, its haul is nowhere near that of Gru and his yellow, gibberish-speaking hench-creatures. While Universal has not made a statement as to why it took “Nope” so long to arrive on streaming, it could have to do with on-demand sales. The movie has been available for rent and purchase for months and presumably will be a highly sought-after title during the Halloween season. So, the studio could be waiting to put the film on Peacock until after the transactional benefits subside.

Like “Nope,” “Ticket to Paradise” will also eventually end up on Netflix, but as part of its 2021 deal for Universal's animated features, the world’s largest streamer doesn’t get the studio’s live-action slate until four years following films’ theatrical releases.

So, between box office and on-demand sales, what does all this mean for “Ticket to Paradise”? The film is not expected to gross anything like the $900 million that “Minions” pulled in, so 84 days (not to mention the four months for “Nope”) seems like a bit of a stretch for the light-hearted rom-com. But, like Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, the holiday schedule could factor in.

A 45-day window from the film’s Oct. 21 theatrical release would put “Ticket to Paradise” on Peacock on Dec. 5. While that would be after Thanksgiving, it would be getting into the Christmas season when people are looking for lighter fare — and it doesn’t hurt that the film is set in a tropical location while many in the country will be dealing with freezing temperatures and snow.

So, our best guess is that “Ticket to Paradise” will land on Peacock on Dec. 16, 55 days after it debuts in theaters, making it the perfect romantic comedy to celebrate the love (and somewhat dysfunctional family time) that the holiday season evokes.