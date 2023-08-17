Can You Stream ‘Strays’ Now? When Will New Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx Comedy Be Available on Peacock?
Gather your own pack of friends together, and get ready for a laugh riot! The new Universal-distributed movie “Strays” is headed to movie theaters for its official release on Friday, Aug. 18.
The movie stars Will Ferrell as Reggie, a loveable but extremely gullible terrier whose owner Doug (Will Forte) clearly despises him. When Doug abandons Reggie on the streets for good, he partners up with a pack of other strays including the smooth-operating Bug (Jaime Foxx), the clever Maggie (Isla Fisher) and a therapy dog (Randall Park) to seek revenge.
The movie has compiled a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with its cast of comedy luminaries sure to provide a steady stream of laughs throughout. Audiences shouldn’t go into “Strays” expecting to see an award-winner, but if they keep their expectations realistic they should have a blast at this R-rated film.
Watch a Trailer for ‘Strays’:
If you can’t justify a family night at the cinema to see “Strays” thanks to the movie’s very adult language and content, you’re probably hoping it’s available to stream at home for just you and your partner. Alas, “Strays” is a theatrical exclusive as of now.
But because it’s being distributed by Universal, we can say for sure that “Strays” will end up on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock once it is ready to stream on-demand. Peacock has gotten some pretty big-name titles added or announced of late; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was made available on the service on Aug. 3, 120 days after its initial debut, and Peacock will welcome “Fast X” 119 days after it premiered in theaters when the film races onto the platform on Sep. 15.
But those franchise, tentpole films are hardly representative of an R-rated comedy like “Strays.” For movies closer in tone to “Strays,” users should look to “Cocaine Bear” for guidance. That movie stayed in theaters for just 49 days before shifting to Peacock, as did the new Wes Anderson film “Asteroid City.” That looks like the logical window for a movie like “Strays,” as well.
If “Strays” does follow “Cocaine Bear” and “Asteroid City,” it will head to Peacock on Friday, Oct. 5. It should be perfect fall weather for walking your own dog, but if you’re thinking of doing something selfish like ditching your four-legged friend, beware; it may come back with friends to claim revenge!
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.