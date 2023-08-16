‘Fast X’ Coming to Peacock in September, Along With Other Titles in ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

One of the top blockbusters of the summer is ready to heat things up again this fall on Peacock! “Fast X,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is headed to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform on Friday, Sep. 15, 119 days after its initial theatrical debut.

Ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.’s underground racing scene, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve and outdrive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows. Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who’s fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. Everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante’s ultimate target.

The movie accrued an audience score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that while the franchise now boasts almost a dozen titles, it still knows how to find and satisfy its core viewers. Fans will have to wait until 2025 to see the next title in the franchise, so they should make the most of its availability on Peacock now!

Watch the Trailer for ‘Fast X’:

The good news for lovers of the franchise is that “Fast X” won’t be the only installment heading to Peacock this fall. The service will also be getting “Fast and Furious 6,” “Fate of the Furious” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on Sep. 15, and “Furious 7” on Oct. 1.

“Fast X” took longer than The Streamable predicted to arrive on streaming by some two months, though we did caution that a robust box office could push its theatrical window into the fall. That appears to be precisely what has happened, as “Fast X” brought in over $700 million in ticket sales. It’s also possible that the movie is doing very well on digital rental and purchase platforms. Either way, the wait of nearly 120 days has been matched by only one other recent Universal title: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which broke the $1 billion mark for Universal in theaters.

Most Universal movies are on a 45-60 day path between theatrical and streaming debuts, but this could mark the forming of a pattern by NBCU. Big films from highly recognized franchises get as long as possible in theaters, while lesser-known titles come to streaming more quickly to give them a chance to grow their audiences that way. Regardless, fans will be able to stream “Fast X” on Peacock on Friday, Sep. 15.