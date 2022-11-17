Can You Watch the Packers vs. Titans Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Green Bay Packers face the Tennessee Titans from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the game with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The one exception will be if you live locally in the Nashville and Milwaukee/Green Bay markets. For customers in Nashville, you can watch it on WTVF (Nashville’s CBS Affiliate), while in Milwaukee and Green Bay, it is on WITI (FOX Affiliate) and WGBA (NBC Affiliate), respectively. If not, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You can watch WTVF, WITI, and WGBA with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. WTVF is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Thursday Night Football’s inaugural season of exclusive coverage on Prime Video heads to the iconic frozen tundra of Lambeau Field for a pivotal inter-conference clash with playoff implications. The first-place Tennessee Titans take on the resurgent Green Bay Packers to kickoff Week 11 of the NFL season

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

This week, Prime Video will debut TNF in The Shop, a collaboration with the Emmy-winning show UNINTERRUPTED The Shop to introduce an all-new alternate stream to its suite of Thursday Night Football offerings. Executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera will welcome a variety of A-list guests to be announced tomorrow prior to the game.

Thursday Night Football’s wall-to-wall coverage gets underway at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Andrew Whitworth. Along with the Marshawn and Rodgers sit-down, this week, the crew discusses the Packers’ roller-coaster season—fresh off an improbable overtime win against the Cowboys—and breaks down the strong and steady attack of the AFC South-leading Titans as both teams fight for a much-needed win. Sign-in for all the latest analysis, updates, and news from around the league leading into kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET.

The TNF Tonight team analyzes Rodgers’ season and his season-saving second half last week against the Dallas Cowboys to snap the Packers five-game slide

Taylor Rooks sits down with the King, Derrick Henry, as he sets his sights on securing a consecutive rushing title in 2022.

Fresh off a career game, TNF’s Kaylee Hartung profiles Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and what the future holds for the speedy rookie

Ryan Fitzpatrick has a pre-game tunnel talk with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel