Confirmed: YouTube TV Price Increasing for Some Users Due to New Tax Calculation Formula

YouTube TV is essentially lapping the live TV streaming field as it continues to add subscribers at an impressive clip while other platforms struggle to simply maintain the customers that they already have. With over 6.3 million customers, the Google-owned streamer is by far the largest live streamer, but some of those subscribers might see their bills tick up a bit beginning next month.

The Streamable has confirmed that last week, YouTube began sending out emails to certain subscribers informing them that the company would be updating the process by which it calculates various sales and user-related taxes. These new processes will go into effect with the bills beginning on June 15 and will be fully implemented by the end of July. But, it is important to note that not every YouTube TV subscriber will be impacted. Not all of the service’s customers received the notice, and even those that did are not guaranteed to see an increase in their monthly bills.

The anticipated increase for these recalculations is relatively small as local sales and user taxes are comparatively small to the overall cost of the service, and the amount users will see their bills increase will vary by city, state, and municipality. However, when coupled with the price hike that went into effect last month, it is understandable if YouTube TV subscribers don’t welcome this news with open arms.

Read the Full Email from YouTube TV Below:

After more than three years with its base plan costing $64.99 per month, the streamer increased its lowest price to $72.99 beginning on April 18. While the service also rolled back the price of its 4K add-on, the majority of subscribers saw an increase of at least $96 per year. With the prices of practically all live TV streaming services increasing regularly, the value proposition of streaming is beginning to come into question. What once was an affordable alternative to expensive cable and satellite subscriptions is quickly approaching the same price, albeit without the long-term contracts.

While any tax adjustments that YouTube TV rolls out will likely be infinitesimal compared to other recent price increases, the slow march that the industry’s prices are taking toward their traditional-TV brethren should be of concern to the most price-concious cord-cutters amongst us.