Leaving YouTube TV Because of the Price Hike? Here Are Your Best Options for Live TV Now

As long as there have been live TV streaming services, there have been live TV streaming price hikes. Today, YouTube TV joined the trend with its first price increase in three years, surging $8 to a new total of $72.99 / month.

If that has you in the market for a new service, we’ll break down your options. We’ve included helpful channel charts at the bottom of this article, but if you’d like to manually enter the most important channels for you, consult The Streamable's Service Matchmaker to be sure you’ll get the lineup that’s right for you.

5 Alternatives to YouTube TV to Stream Live TV

1. DIRECTV STREAM ($74.99)

DIRECTV STREAM has more top cable channels than any other service. In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

DIRECTV STREAM is also a better choice for sports fans, since you’ll have access to these channels missing from YouTube TV: Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN2, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, which is currently $99.99.

The biggest downside is that they don’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone. If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

They also include Unlimited DVR and you can stream it on Unlimited Devices at home at the same time.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes unlimited simultaneous streams (at home) and three simultaneous streams while traveling.

2. Sling Orange + Blue ($55)

For $55 you’ll get 27 channels of the 35 top cable channels. Unlike YouTube TV, Sling TV offers A&E, History, and Lifetime.

In order to get ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and NBA TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($11 per month), which also includes Golf Channel and NHL Network.

One downfall, Sling TV does not offer Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv, and Sling TV only offers FOX and NBC in select markets.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all seven Extra Packs and a 200-Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for $82.

If you wanted to add your local Bally Sports RSN, you could consider combining Sling Orange ($40), with Bally Sports+ ($19.99), which would give you ESPN, TNT, and your local Bally Sports RSN for $59.99 a month.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hours for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

3. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Hulu Live TV is probably the best value of any of the cable alternatives, since it now includes The Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) at no extra charge. Hulu also now includes an Unlimited DVR, with skippable ads.

You’ll get 33 channels of the 35 top cable channels as well. It’s nearly the same lineup, but slightly less expensive, and with a ton of on demand benefits because of the bundle.

In comparison to YouTube TV, you’ll lose AMC and WE tv, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

Unlike YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV has NBC Sports Washington+.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to two simultaneous streams, but can upgrade to unlimited screens in your home (and three on mobile) for $9.99 per month.

4. FuboTV ($85.98)

Sports fans may be inclined to give fuboTV a whirl at $85.98 / month. That price may be slightly lower or higher, depending on where you live - the regional sports fee determines that.

Switching to fuboTV would mean the loss of AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

But the tradeoff comes in the sports department. Switching to fuboTV provides the ability to see Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, and Root Sports Northwest.

FuboTV also provides access to MLB Network, unlike YouTube TV.

Cloud DVR Includes a 1,000-hour DVR. Max Streams Includes 10 simultaneous streams.

5. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the top cable channels from your YouTube TV plan. In addition to channels from A+E like A&E, History and Lifetime, you’ll get channels from AMC, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc.), and Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll lose Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, History, and Lifetime.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes three simultaneous streams.

Comparison of Channels Across Live TV Streaming Services

Top Cable

Locals

Regional Sports

National Sports

Pro Sports

College Sports

Other Sports