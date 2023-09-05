DEAL ALERT: Spectrum Customers Can Get One Year of Free Peacock Premium to Stream NFL, College Football, More

Last week, Spectrum cable customers across the United States looked on helplessly as 19 Disney-owned cable channels and seven owned-and-operated ABC stations went dark thanks to a carriage dispute. Now, channels like ESPN, FX, Disney Channel, National Geographic and more are unavailable to Spectrum users.

If this outage has affected your daily TV routine, Peacock wants to help. The NBCUniversal streamer is offering Spectrum TV customers (unless they’re subscribed only to the Basic or TV Essentials tiers) a full year of Peacock Premium absolutely free, or 90 days free for Spectrum Internet users.

How to Get Peacock Premium Free for One Year or 90 Days

Click here to get the offer.

Click “Get Started” and enter your email address.

When prompted, enter your login information for Spectrum TV.

Verify your status as a Spectrum subscriber, and enter payment information to finish signing up. Get Up to 1 Year of Free Peacock $0 per month peacock.com Spectrum TV and Internet customers can save big on a Peacock subscription now!

This offer is available to new and existing Peacock subscribers, but existing users will have to cancel their subscriptions before becoming eligible. The deal is only good for a subscription to Peacock Premium; customers cannot access ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for free as part of the promotion.

The good news is Peacock Premium carries a ton of live sports, plus Universal movies and Peacock originals. With football season coming up, Peacock subscribers can stream Notre Dame and Big Ten games on the college side, plus “Sunday Night Football” on the NFL side every single week.

Hit original series like “Bel-Air” and the upcoming “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” are also available to stream on Peacock, as well as blockbuster films from Universal like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Peacock also offers live and on-demand content from Hallmark, so there truly is something for everyone to stream on the service.

The partnership between Spectrum and Peacock may seem odd at first, but Spectrum’s corporate parent Charter Communications has been hard at work with Peacock's parent company Comcast on the new Xumo platform that’s due to launch in the coming months. Peacock content will be a big part of that platform, and users can get in on the ground floor with a free yearlong subscription to the service now if they’re Spectrum TV customers.