DEAL ALERT: YouTube TV Offers New Customers $24 Off Their First 3 Months

YouTube TV is one of the more popular live TV streaming services available. With over 100+ live TV channels, users get to take advantage of their favorite TV channels for a fraction of the cost. And now, YouTube TV has a deal for first-time users. Running until Thursday, Aug. 10, newbies can get their first three months of YouTube TV for just $64.99, plus a free three-week trial.

Snagging this deal is a great way for cord-cutters to get used to live TV streaming devices at a deal. They can test out what channels they’re interested in while saving money on a trial basis. After those three months, the monthly cost will go up by $8.00, making it $72.99 a month.

How to Get YouTube TV for $64.99 for 3 Months

Click here to activate the deal.

Click the blue “Try it Free” button and enter your sign-up information.

When prompted, click “Start Free Trial.”

Complete the signup process.

After those first three months, new users will be charged $72.99 thereafter for the same great content. Unfortunately, this deal is only good for new customers, existing customers went through the $8 increase in April.

What Programming Does YouTube TV Offer?

While saying goodbye to channel numbers can be intimidating, YouTube TV makes it easy. From top news networks like Fox News and CNN to entertainment channels like Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, YouTube TV can be a one-stop shop. Starting this year, YouTube TV will also be the home of NFL Sunday Ticket after being on DIRECTV for nearly three decades. As either an add-on to the standard live TV package or a la carte via Prime Time Channels, there are now more ways than ever to watch all of the NFL’s games. For the first time, the out-of-market Sunday games can be found on YouTube TV without an additional longtime contract.

YouTube TV users can also subscribe to add-on services in order to customize their streaming experience. Without subscribing to a base plan, viewers can add over 20 different channels and services via Prime Time Channels, including Showtime, Max, Hallmark Movies Now, and more.