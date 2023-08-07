DIRECTV STREAM Subscribers Get Free Preview of Showtime This Week to Watch ‘Billions,’ ‘The Chi’ Premieres and More

Since the Season 6 finale of “Billions” aired in April 2022, fans have had to endure an excruciating wait to see what will happen to Chuck, Wendy, and the rest of their favorite characters. The show returns at last with new episodes this week, and DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM users will be able to enjoy a free preview.

From Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13, DIRECTV is offering customers of its satellite service, DIRECTV STREAM, and AT&T U-Verse free access to Showtime on Channel 545. The free preview will include access to the premiere of Season 7 of “Billions,” which airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Users of DIRECTV STREAM can access either live or on-demand content as part of the preview. Other Showtime titles available to stream for free during the window include the Season 3 premiere of “The Chi,” the new documentary “All Up in the Biz,” following the life of rap megastar Biz Markie, Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance in “The Whale,” and much more.

If you’re not a customer of DIRECTV STREAM yet, you can save even more on Showtime. New users who sign up for DIRECTV STREAM can get premium streaming platforms like SHOWTIME, Max, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax for free for their first three months of service. Pick one or all of these services, it’s up to you!

New DIRECTV STREAM customers can even stack that offer with another limited-time introductory deal: right now, DIRECTV STREAM is giving new users $10 off per month for the first three months they’re signed up for a $30 in total savings. For a service that already offers more of the top cable channels on the market than any other live TV streamer, DIRECTV STREAM seems to love giving away freebies.

Sports fanatics have more to watch than ever on DIRECTV STREAM, as the service recently added the NFL Network to its offerings. NFL RedZone will make its way to DIRECTV STREAM as the regular season creeps closer too, and between those additions and the free preview of Showtime coming on Aug. 10, DIRECTV STREAM has something for audiences whether they love sports, top-quality entertainment or both.