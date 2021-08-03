 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Discovery CEO Expects a ‘Lot of Consolidation’ Ahead In Streaming Industry

Michael King

During their 2Q 2021 Earnings Call on Tuesday morning, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he anticipated a “lot of consolidation” in the streaming industry on the heels of the merger announcement between Discovery and WarnerMedia.

“The toughest thing to do is to put together a great library or a great menu of content of IP,” he said, pointing out the significance of developing content in the midst of market consolidation. “Since our deal, you look at the Amazon deal, you look at the announcement of the Reese Witherspoon deal.”

Zaslav said that Disney and Netflix are both in their sights as companies to watch. Despite this, he is not interested in looking at any significant changes in the near term.

“Disney and Netflix have gotten across the lake, and we think that this (Warner Bros. Discovery) will be the third global streaming service — successful, sustainable. That’s our mission,” he said. “A lot of the other IPs that are subscale will probably be raising their hands or people there will be a lot of consolidation, and some of that may be opportunties for us, but right now, I like where we are.”

He maintained the significance of the sheer volume of content being consolidated with the new Warner Bros. Discovery as a major selling point for the new company.

“When it comes together: Harry Potter, King King, Godzilla, Batman, Game of Thrones; you look at what Casey’s doing right now with Hats, White Lotus, Mare of Easttown, Sex in the City coming back; Friends, Friends Reunion, Space Jam having a big week — a big week against a Marvel property,” he said. “They’re sitting on top of just an extraordinary library of IP in Hanna Barbera. All of these things you cannot create.”

Zaslav was very enthusiastic and said that on the heels of all of that, that everyone was excited about the opportunities ahead.

“We look at all of that, and we say we can’t wait to close. We have the broadest, most compelling IP, together with what Discovery has,” he said. “The combination of Harry Potter, King Kong, Batman, together with all of our great nourishing content globally and all of the local content we have all around the world, as well as sports and news, we think that makes us really compelling.”

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.