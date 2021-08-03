 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

Discovery Surpasses 18 Million Streaming Subscribers, Adding 13 Million Since Discovery+ Launch

Jason Gurwin

Discovery announced they now have 18 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers as of this week (17 million at the end of Q2). That includes subscribers on discovery+, along with their previously launched international platforms including dPlay, which was rebranded to discovery+ late last year.

The company last reported 15 million streaming subscribers as of the end of April, up from 13 million at the end of March, and 12 million in February.

Ahead of the launch of their linear channel in January 2022, Magnolia Network, the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, the company debuted content from the channel on discovery+, along with a standalone Magnolia App in July.

Internationally, discovery+ has streaming rights to the Olympics in Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The company launched on Prime Video Channels in mid-April, as well as on Comcast Xfinity Flex.

During their December Investor briefing, the company said they had 5.2 million paying subscribers globally, meaning they gained nearly 13 million subscribers in 2021. In February, the company said that “substantially more than half of that was discovery+ subs in the U.S., with the majority of the other subs are discovery+ subs outside of the U.S.”

Discovery+ is a new kid on the block in the world of streaming content, premiering on January 4th of this year. While there was content missing at launch, they have regained the rights to stream the programs that previous deals had spread to other outlets and gained new viewers in the process.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.