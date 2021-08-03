Discovery Surpasses 18 Million Streaming Subscribers, Adding 13 Million Since Discovery+ Launch

Discovery announced they now have 18 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers as of this week (17 million at the end of Q2). That includes subscribers on discovery+, along with their previously launched international platforms including dPlay, which was rebranded to discovery+ late last year.

The company last reported 15 million streaming subscribers as of the end of April, up from 13 million at the end of March, and 12 million in February.

Ahead of the launch of their linear channel in January 2022, Magnolia Network, the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, the company debuted content from the channel on discovery+, along with a standalone Magnolia App in July.

Internationally, discovery+ has streaming rights to the Olympics in Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The company launched on Prime Video Channels in mid-April, as well as on Comcast Xfinity Flex.

During their December Investor briefing, the company said they had 5.2 million paying subscribers globally, meaning they gained nearly 13 million subscribers in 2021. In February, the company said that “substantially more than half of that was discovery+ subs in the U.S., with the majority of the other subs are discovery+ subs outside of the U.S.”

Discovery+ is a new kid on the block in the world of streaming content, premiering on January 4th of this year. While there was content missing at launch, they have regained the rights to stream the programs that previous deals had spread to other outlets and gained new viewers in the process.