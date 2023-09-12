Disney+, ESPN+ to Present Special ‘Toy Story’-Themed Alternate Broadcast of Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game
NFL fans, you’ve got a friend in Disney+ and ESPN+ this year! Those are the two streaming platforms that will host a very special alternate broadcast of the Week 4 NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in London.
It will be called the “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast, and will appropriately be “Toy Story” themed, taking fans into Andy’s room where the live action on the field will be recreated by animated versions of Falcons and Jaguars players. All the “Toy Story” favorites like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Mr. Potato Head, Jesse, Bullseye, Rex, and Slinky Dog will be on hand as well!
Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports. All surrounding aspects of the game such as the scoreboard, the announcers, graphics and celebrations will be “Toy Story” themed, giving fans a way to totally immerse themselves in the experience. The game will also feature a special halftime show from Duke Caboom, who will attempt another of his daring motorcycle jumps.
The Falcons play the Jaguars starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1 live from London’s Wembley Stadium. Drew Carter (play-by-play), Booger McFarland (analyst) and 12-year old Pepper Persley (reporter) will cover the game, and viewers of the “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast will see animated versions of those personalities via motion capture technology.
Preview the ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ Broadcast:
This special alternate telecast is a first-of-its-kind football presentation, but Disney+ has hosted animated sports telecasts before. Last season, the service carried a presentation of an NHL game that featured characters and settings from “Big City Greens.” That first experiment must have been successful for Disney to step up to an animated alternate telecast of an NFL game.
The “Toy Story Funday Football” presentation is similar to the Nickelodeon alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII which was announced in August. That telecast won’t replace the field and players with animated versions, but it will include on-field graphics, Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, and of course, plenty of slime.
Go to infinity and beyond with beloved “Toy Story” characters starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 1, when Disney+ and ESPN+ host the “Toy Story Funday Football” alternate telecast of the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 game from London.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $139.99 / year ($11.67/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.