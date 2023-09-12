Disney+, ESPN+ to Present Special ‘Toy Story’-Themed Alternate Broadcast of Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game

NFL fans, you’ve got a friend in Disney+ and ESPN+ this year! Those are the two streaming platforms that will host a very special alternate broadcast of the Week 4 NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in London.

It will be called the “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast, and will appropriately be “Toy Story” themed, taking fans into Andy’s room where the live action on the field will be recreated by animated versions of Falcons and Jaguars players. All the “Toy Story” favorites like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Mr. Potato Head, Jesse, Bullseye, Rex, and Slinky Dog will be on hand as well!

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports. All surrounding aspects of the game such as the scoreboard, the announcers, graphics and celebrations will be “Toy Story” themed, giving fans a way to totally immerse themselves in the experience. The game will also feature a special halftime show from Duke Caboom, who will attempt another of his daring motorcycle jumps.

The Falcons play the Jaguars starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1 live from London’s Wembley Stadium. Drew Carter (play-by-play), Booger McFarland (analyst) and 12-year old Pepper Persley (reporter) will cover the game, and viewers of the “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast will see animated versions of those personalities via motion capture technology.

Preview the ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ Broadcast:

This special alternate telecast is a first-of-its-kind football presentation, but Disney+ has hosted animated sports telecasts before. Last season, the service carried a presentation of an NHL game that featured characters and settings from “Big City Greens.” That first experiment must have been successful for Disney to step up to an animated alternate telecast of an NFL game.

The “Toy Story Funday Football” presentation is similar to the Nickelodeon alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII which was announced in August. That telecast won’t replace the field and players with animated versions, but it will include on-field graphics, Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, and of course, plenty of slime.

Go to infinity and beyond with beloved “Toy Story” characters starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 1, when Disney+ and ESPN+ host the “Toy Story Funday Football” alternate telecast of the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 4 game from London.