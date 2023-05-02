Does DIRECTV STREAM Have ESPN+? How to Watch Both Services

Trying to decide the best way to watch all your favorite sports teams? You can access the most popular sports on DIRECTV STREAM and ESPN+, but you can’t watch ESPN+ through DIRECTV STREAM. We’ll explain all the differences.

DIRECTV offers four different tiers: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier”, ranging from about $70 to $150 per month. Each tier has its own list of popular sports channels, including those various sports leagues, like Pro, College, and National. Though you can watch channels like ESPN and ESPN2, you cannot watch ESPN+ because it’s not a channel, it’s a separate streaming service.

If you’re also looking to include Regional Sports Networks, you’ll have to get at least the “Choice” plan to access those channels.

Why Can’t You Watch ESPN+ on DIRECTV STREAM?

The simple answer is because ESPN+ is its own service like Paramount+ and Netflix. It is separate from related channels, like ESPN and ESPN2, because it’s not a channel. So currently, you only have 3 options to watch ESPN+.

1. Subscribe to ESPN+ Alone

If you want to stream live sports with ESPN+ alone, you can subscribe for $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

2. Subscribe to the Disney Bundle

You can also get Disney+ and Hulu with your ESPN+ subscription for just $4 more with the Disney Bundle. Meaning you’ll have access to all 3 services for just $12.99/month.

3. Subscribe to Hulu Live TV

If you’re interested in leaving DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV is a great alternative since it includes the add-on of ESPN+ for free.

Streaming Service DIRECTV STREAM Hulu Live TV Channel Count 213 101 Top Cable Channels Count 35 33 Channel Differences Has AMC and WE tv ESPN+ Not Included Included Monthly Subscription Price Starts at $75 $70 Discounts Offered for New Subscribers Yes No Cloud DVR Unlimited Unlimited

While DIRECTV STREAM has an impressive channel lineup, it does not include access to ESPN+. So if you’re really just targeting ESPN+, Hulu Live will be your best option to get the service and additional sports channels because the only channels that DIRECTV STREAM has over Hulu are AMC and WE tv.

What Can You Watch on ESPN+?

Here are some of the highlights available on ESPN+:

Exclusives for NFL games and ESPN+ originals

Access to UFC PPV events and archives of some of the greatest UFC fights

Daily sports talks and thousands of premium sports articles

Live events from popular worldwide leagues and tournaments

Dozens of sports categories, including football, hockey, basketball, and college

What Devices Can You Use to Watch ESPN+?

ESPN+ can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Will ESPN+ Ever Be Added to DIRECTV STREAM?

The answer is no. Since AT&T owns DIRECTV STREAM and Disney owns Hulu and ESPN+, a partnership is unlikely. As of now, there have been zero discussions about a collaboration between the two media giants, so you shouldn’t bet on ever having access to ESPN+ through DIRECTV STREAM.

Will the ESPN+ Sports Ever Appear on DIRECTV STREAM?

The one, and most likely only, way that ESPN+ could appear on DIRECTV STREAM would be through AT&T obtaining the right for all the live sport games that currently stream on ESPN+. This is because ESPN+ doesn’t own the live sports they show, even though they own their own TV shows. The rights for these live games go up for bid somewhat frequently, and while AT&T isn’t a perfect funding match against Disney, there could be a scenario where AT&T outbids Disney… someday.

Conclusion

To make things easy, if you just want ESPN+ with some other live sports and popular channels, Hulu Live TV is your best option. But if you want access to everything and more, you might want to consider one of the higher-tier plans that DIRECTV STREAM offers. If you’re on the fence, new subscribers can get a free trial from DIRECTV STREAM for 5-days to test out the service.