Does FuboTV Have ESPN+? How to Watch Both Services

If you love sports, you want your main channels like ESPN, FS1, and your live local channels. While you can get all of those on fuboTV, can you also use the service to watch ESPN+? No, actually. ESPN+ is its own service.

ESPN+ is not a channel. It is a standalone streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max. You can’t add those to fuboTV either.

Right now, there are just three ways to watch ESPN+.

1. Subscribe to ESPN+ Alone

If you want to use fuboTV for live TV, you can simply start watching ESPN+ by paying the $6.99 monthly subscription fee.

2. Subscribe to the Disney Bundle

For just $13.99/month, you’ll get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu on demand. By subscribing to all three, you’ll save $8/month.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

3. Subscribe to Hulu Live TV

If you don’t mind leaving fuboTV, you can get ESPN+ for free with a Hulu Live TV subscription.

The two services are quite comparable. Hulu includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels, which tops fuboTV’s 27.

FuboTV offers these channels that Hulu doesn’t: AMC, Hallmark Channel, and WE tv.

But Hulu will be your choice if you like to watch A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Overall, fuboTV has access to 108 channels while Hulu offers 98.

Because Hulu Live TV includes free ESPN+, and TNT (NBA games) and TBS (MLB games), you’ll actually get more sports than if you stay with fuboTV. Unless you need a niche channel only available on fuboTV, switching to Hulu Live TV probably makes the most sense.

Unlike fuboTV, Hulu Live TV includes an unlimited cloud DVR. It’s probably the best value in live TV streaming today.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

What Can You Watch on ESPN+?

Here are some of the highlights available on ESPN+:

Exclusive NFL games

Several dozen exclusive NHL games, along with more than 1,000 out-of-market games

The full “30 for 30” library

Exclusive UFC PPV events, Fight Nights, and archives of the UFC’s greatest fights

ESPN+ originals like “Man in the Arena” with Tom Brady, “More Than An Athlete” with Michael Strahan, “Our Time - Baylor Basketball,” and more

Daily sports talk with Greeny, Canty & Golic Jr., Jorge Ramos, and more”

What Devices Can You Use to Watch ESPN+?

ESPN+ can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Will ESPN+ Ever Be Added to FuboTV?

There is no chance of that happening. While ESPN+ could possibly be added as a menu option within Hulu Live TV, Disney owns both of those services. Since Disney has no stake in fuboTV, you will never see ESPN+ interfacing with fuboTV in any way. They are entirely separate services with separate owners.

Will the ESPN+ Sports Ever Appear on FuboTV?

While ESPN+ owns their TV shows, they don’t own the live sports shown on the service. The rights for those games go up for bid every few years. If fuboTV somehow outbid every other media company, they could possibly make those games exclusive to fuboTV. But fuboTV doesn’t have anywhere near the money needed to win out in that kind of battle.

Conclusion

If you want ESPN+, but also want to watch live sports on the other major channels, we recommend making the switch to Hulu Live TV. You’ll find nearly everything you love about fuboTV, but so much more, thanks to the Disney Bundle.