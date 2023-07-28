Enjoy Short-Form Comedy on Sling Freestream with Channels like AFV, FailArmy, More

Short-form videos are all the rage these days. Thanks to social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube that are primarily made up of such videos, some viewers — particularly Gen Zers — are watching more short-form content than they are subscription video services.

However, Sling Freestream users get the best of both worlds as they can choose from over 400 live channels and over 41,000 on-demand titles on the service, including some of the best short-form comedy available anywhere without the need for a paid account!

What Short-Form Comedy Channels Are Available on Sling Freestream?

The top channel users will want to try on Sling Freestream is the AFV Family Channel. It takes the very best highlights from “America’s Funniest Home Videos” throughout the years and puts them together in collections that will have the entire family rolling on the floor. Highlights of the AFV Family Channel include:

“Prank Video Showdown”

“What Are You Laughing At?”

“Epic Funny Videos Countdown”

“Ultimate Haunted 100 Halloween Countdown”

“Mission Laughter”

Users should also make sure to check out the Comedy Dynamics channel which features bits from top stand-up comics like Jeff Dunham, Bob Smiley, Jeff Allen, and more. The channel has both short and long-form comedy videos, so there’s something for every lover of laughs. Shows available on the channel include:

“Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos”

“Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map”

“Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters”

“Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time”

“Sinbad: Make Me Wanna Holla”

Fans of the FailArmy know exactly what kind of hilarity is in store on the FailArmy channel. It can be comforting to know that everyone falls flat on their face every now and again, and it can be hysterical to see it happen on camera! The FailArmy channel offers such side-splitting titles as:

“FailArmy’s Best Fails of the Month”

“FailArmy Playlist”

FailFactory

“People Are Awesome Vs. FailArmy”

“FailArmy”

Does Sling Freestream Have Other Short-Form Video Channels?

Absolutely it does! Comedy may be one genre that lends itself particularly well to the short format, but what about cute pet videos? You can find hours and hours of these on the Pet Collective channel, which offers adorable content like:

“Animals Unscripted”

“We Heart Animals”

“Best Pets of the Month”

“Pet Obsessed”

“TPC That’s my Pet”

There’s even some true crime short content available on Sling Freestream, though it definitely has a comedic theme. The “America’s Dumbest Criminals” channel offers hundreds of episodes dedicated to the stupidest crooks in the country, streaming back-to-back on the live channel or on-demand.

Sling Freestream is an excellent way for viewers to get the most value out of their TV experience. The service requires no credit cards or any other payment method, offering thousands of hours of programming at no cost. Users can enjoy a trip around the world from their own couch with travel-themed channels, find a wide variety of kids and family channels, or even get tips for redecorating their home on Sling Freestream, an incredibly versatile service with few limits.