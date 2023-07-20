Take a Summer Vacation with Sling Freestream and Explore the Free, Travel-Focused Channels on the Service

The phrase “stay-cation” is a little played out these days, but not on Sling Freestream. If the high price of just about everything has you saying “maybe next year” to those summer vacation plans, you can still get away with free, high-quality programs streaming live and on-demand on Sling’s free streaming platform.

You can see the best in global hunting and fishing, visit scenic vistas, and learn something new about exciting and exotic locales with channels like Go Traveler and Waypoint TV. Check below for a list of travel channels available on Sling Freestream, and start watching any time at no cost, whether you’re a paid Sling TV subscriber or not!

What Travel Channels are Available on Sling Freestream?

The headlining travel channel available on Sling Freestream is Go Traveler. Users can head to any continent on the planet with this channel, squeezing down narrow back alleys to find hidden gem restaurants or visiting huge monuments that receive millions of guests from around the world every year.

Programming highlights on Go Traveler include:

“Canada’s National Parks”

“European Travel Skills”

“Green Tourism”

“Rome: Baroque Brilliance”

“Rome: Back Street Riches” “Paris: Embracing Life and Art”

“Italy’s Riviera: Cinque Terre”

“Rick Steves’ Europe”

“Smart Travels with Rudy Maxa”

“Wild Travels”

Are There More Outdoorsy Channels on Sling Freestream?

Absolutely! If you’re more of an active adventurer than a globetrotter, you should check out the Outside TV+ channel on Sling Freestream. It has incredible instructional series on backpacking, biking, climbing, and more, along with series that take viewers on some of the most extreme adventures in the world.

Programming highlights on Outside TV+ include:

“Adventure Flix- Climb”

“Boundless”

“Chasing the Yeti”

“Epic Trails”

“Explorers” “Over the Horizon”

“Peru: How High”

“SAS Australia”

“The Longest Wave”

“Ultimate Rush”

For hunters and viewers who enjoy fishing, Sling Freestream offers Waypoint TV. This channel features titles dedicated to all things outdoorsman, from some of the most beautiful locales in the world.

Programming highlights on Waypoint TV include:

“Backwoods Life”

“Blair Wiggins Outdoors”

“Chasin’ the Sun”

“Hunt Club Turkey”

“Modern Hunter” “Renegade Bass Tour”

“Saltwater Experience”

“The Journey Within”

“Wired Outdoors”

Are There Any Food-Themed Travel Channels on Sling Freestream?

There sure are! Global foodies will want to check out the Tastemade Travel channel. It comes with all the delicious content you’ve come to expect from the Tastemade brand, with an international flair that will make you feel like rushing to the store to try a new recipe!

Programming highlights on Tastemade Travel include:

“Bear Grylls’ Biggest Adventures in Britain”

“Extraordinary Places to Eat”

“For the Love of Bread”

“Luke Nguyen’s France” “Our Guy In”

“The Pizza City You’ve Never Heard Of”

“Travel Man: 48 Hours in…”

“Vacation Vacation Vacation”

There are more than 400 channels on Sling Freestream in addition to over 41,000 titles available to stream on-demand. The service also offers a wide variety of kids' programming, a breadth of channels dedicated to home decoration and renovation, and even high-stakes poker action, proving there’s truly something for the whole family to enjoy on Sling Freestream.