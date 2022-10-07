 Skip to Content
ESPN+ Announces Rebranded ‘NHL Power Play’ Out-of-Market Package; More Local Pre, Post-Game Coverage Anticipated

Stephen Silver

The National Hockey League returned to ESPN last year for the first time since the 1990s, arriving in a very different era of televised sports than the last time the league was in business with ESPN. The relationship continues with the upcoming season, with 103 exclusive games this season, on the ESPN family of networks.

In addition, ESPN has now announced the arrival of NHL Power Play on ESPN+, featuring more than 1,050 out-of-market games. Available to all ESPN+ subscribers without an add-on, NHL Power Play on ESPN+ represents a renaming of what was formerly known as NHL.TV, which became part of ESPN+ last year, when the worldwide leader in sports got back into the hockey broadcasting business.

For games, subscribers will have the choice of either home or away commentary. And in addition to the live games, users will have access to replays of the regular season and playoff games that air on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT, as well as nightly broadcasts of the popular “Hockey Night in Canada” show.

The Streamable has heard that audiences will have greater access to pre and post-game shows from local regional sports networks (RSNs) via ESPN+ this season. The lack of access had been a major pain point for viewers during the first year of NHL.TV on ESPN+.

As for in-market games, the individual NHL teams have deals with RSNs, most of which have some streaming component. For example, the recently launched in-market RSN service Bally Sports+ has the streaming rights to 12 NHL teams.

The NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a pair of games — the Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings against the Vegas Golden Knights — that will be simulcast on ESPN+. During this year’s preseason, ESPN+ streamed 45 out-of-market NHL games.

espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

