ESPN & ESPN+ Release National TV Schedule For 2022-23 NHL Season: What Games Are Streaming Exclusive?

ESPN has unveiled its full 2022-23 schedule for the upcoming NHL season. his season, ESPN’s coverage will begin with a doubleheader of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11.

In total, there will be 103 exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC –– and the return of NHL.TV to ESPN+ with 1,050+ out-of-market games. The ESPN family of networks will also carry the 2023 All-Star Weekend and the 2023 NHL Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

There will be a slight shift in the number of streaming exclusives in ESPN’s hockey coverage for the 2022-23 season. Last year, only 55 games were available on ESPN+ and Hulu, while this season that goes down to 53. A full breakdown by team is below.

The biggest change is there will now be 10 games that air on ESPN that will be simulcast on ESPN+ (those won’t be on Hulu), up from two from last season. ESPN and ESPN2 will now exclusively carry 26 games this season, up from 15 last year, and ABC will air 14 matchups, all simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN TV Schedule By Team

ESPN & ESPN+ TV Schedule