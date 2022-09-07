 Skip to Content
ESPN & ESPN+ Release National TV Schedule For 2022-23 NHL Season: What Games Are Streaming Exclusive?

Jason Gurwin

ESPN has unveiled its full 2022-23 schedule for the upcoming NHL season. his season, ESPN’s coverage will begin with a doubleheader of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11.

In total, there will be 103 exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC –– and the return of NHL.TV to ESPN+ with 1,050+ out-of-market games. The ESPN family of networks will also carry the 2023 All-Star Weekend and the 2023 NHL Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

There will be a slight shift in the number of streaming exclusives in ESPN’s hockey coverage for the 2022-23 season. Last year, only 55 games were available on ESPN+ and Hulu, while this season that goes down to 53. A full breakdown by team is below.

The biggest change is there will now be 10 games that air on ESPN that will be simulcast on ESPN+ (those won’t be on Hulu), up from two from last season. ESPN and ESPN2 will now exclusively carry 26 games this season, up from 15 last year, and ABC will air 14 matchups, all simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN TV Schedule By Team

ABC & ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN2 ESPN & ESPN+ ESPN+ & Hulu Total
Anaheim Ducks 0 2 1 5 8
Arizona Coyotes 0 0 0 3 3
Boston Bruins 4 0 1 3 8
Buffalo Sabres 0 0 0 8 8
Calgary Flames 0 1 0 1 2
Carolina Hurricanes 0 1 1 6 8
Chicago Blackhawks 0 3 0 5 8
Colorado Avalanche 1 4 1 2 8
Columbus Blue Jackets 0 1 0 7 8
Dallas Stars 3 2 0 3 8
Detroit Red Wings 2 3 0 3 8
Edmonton Oilers 0 2 0 5 7
Florida Panthers 0 0 0 5 5
Los Angeles Kings 0 2 2 3 7
Minnesota Wild 1 2 0 5 8
Montreal Canadiens 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville Predators 0 2 1 5 8
New Jersey Devils 0 2 0 5 7
New York Islanders 0 2 0 6 8
New York Rangers 3 2 2 1 8
Ottawa Senators 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia Flyers 1 2 1 4 8
Pittsburgh Penguins 6 1 1 0 8
San Jose Sharks 0 0 2 5 7
Seattle Kraken 0 2 0 6 8
St. Louis Blues 2 4 0 2 8
Tampa Bay Lightning 1 3 3 1 8
Toronto Maple Leafs 0 3 0 4 7
Vancouver Canucks 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas Golden Knights 1 3 3 1 8
Washington Capitals 3 3 1 1 8
Winnipeg Jets 0 0 0 1 1

ESPN & ESPN+ TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Teams Network/Platform
Tue, Oct. 11 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers ESPN, ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 11 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN, ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 13 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Oct. 13 8:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Oct. 18 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN, ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 18 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators ESPN, ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 20 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu
Sun, Oct. 23 5 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN
Tue, Oct. 25 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers ESPN, ESPN+
Tue, Oct. 25 10:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN, ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 27 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Oct. 28 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Nov. 1 8 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN, ESPN+
Tue, Nov. 1 10:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN, ESPN+
Thu, Nov. 3 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Nov. 3 10:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Nov. 4 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu
Sun, Nov. 6 5 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN
Tue, Nov. 8 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Nov. 10 10:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Nov. 11 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu
Sun, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN
Tue, Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Dec. 1 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Dec. 6 8:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Dec. 8 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu
Sun, Dec. 11 3 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN
Tue, Dec. 13 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Dec. 13 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN
Fri, Dec. 16 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu
Sun, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN
Fri, Dec. 23 8:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu
Tue, Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Dec. 30 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu
Sat, Jan. 1 8 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN
Mon, Jan. 3 10:30 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Jan. 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN
Thu, Jan. 6 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu
Mon, Jan. 10 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu
Mon, Jan. 10 9:30 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN
Thu, Jan. 13 10 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Jan. 19 9 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN
Sun, Jan. 23 9:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+/Hulu
Mon, Jan. 24 9 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu
Thu, Jan. 27 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders ESPN
Fri, Jan. 28 3 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, Jan. 28 9 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu
Fri., Feb. 3 7 p.m. NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings ESPN
Sat., Feb. 4 3 p.m. 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game ABC, ESPN+
Mon, Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Feb. 9 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN
Fri, Feb. 11 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+
Fri, Feb. 11 3:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+
Mon, Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Feb. 16 9 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN
Thu, Feb. 17 9 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN
Fri, Feb. 18 8 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES ESPN, ESPN+
Fri, Feb. 18 11 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 19 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu
Mon, Feb. 21 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, Feb. 23 9 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN
Fri, Feb. 25 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals ABC, ESPN+
Fri, Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues ABC, ESPN+
Mon, Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, March 2 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, March 4 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+
Fri, March 4 3:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+
Mon, March 7 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu
Mon, March 7 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, March 9 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, March 11 1 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+
Fri, March 11 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+
Mon, March 14 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers ESPN
Wed, March 16 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, March 16 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, March 18 5 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, March 18 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ABC, ESPN+
Mon, March 21 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, March 23 6:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN
Wed, March 23 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars ESPN
Fri, March 25 5 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, March 25 8 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+
Mon, March 28 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, March 30 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, March 30 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, April 1 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+
Fri, April 1 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN2
Mon, April 4 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators ESPN
Mon, April 4 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN
Wed, April 6 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu
Wed, April 6 10:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu
Fri, April 8 1 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild ABC, ESPN+
Fri, April 8 3:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+
Fri, April 8 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+
Sun, April 10 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN
Mon, April 11 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN
Mon, April 11 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN
Wed, April 13 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars ESPN
Wed, April 13 10:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN
