ESPN & ESPN+ Release National TV Schedule For 2022-23 NHL Season: What Games Are Streaming Exclusive?
ESPN has unveiled its full 2022-23 schedule for the upcoming NHL season. his season, ESPN’s coverage will begin with a doubleheader of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 11.
In total, there will be 103 exclusive games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC –– and the return of NHL.TV to ESPN+ with 1,050+ out-of-market games. The ESPN family of networks will also carry the 2023 All-Star Weekend and the 2023 NHL Stadium Series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.
There will be a slight shift in the number of streaming exclusives in ESPN’s hockey coverage for the 2022-23 season. Last year, only 55 games were available on ESPN+ and Hulu, while this season that goes down to 53. A full breakdown by team is below.
The biggest change is there will now be 10 games that air on ESPN that will be simulcast on ESPN+ (those won’t be on Hulu), up from two from last season. ESPN and ESPN2 will now exclusively carry 26 games this season, up from 15 last year, and ABC will air 14 matchups, all simulcast on ESPN+.
ESPN TV Schedule By Team
|ABC & ESPN+
|ESPN/ESPN2
|ESPN & ESPN+
|ESPN+ & Hulu
|Total
|Anaheim Ducks
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|Arizona Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Boston Bruins
|4
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Buffalo Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Calgary Flames
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Carolina Hurricanes
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|Chicago Blackhawks
|0
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Colorado Avalanche
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|0
|1
|0
|7
|8
|Dallas Stars
|3
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Detroit Red Wings
|2
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Edmonton Oilers
|0
|2
|0
|5
|7
|Florida Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Los Angeles Kings
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Minnesota Wild
|1
|2
|0
|5
|8
|Montreal Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville Predators
|0
|2
|1
|5
|8
|New Jersey Devils
|0
|2
|0
|5
|7
|New York Islanders
|0
|2
|0
|6
|8
|New York Rangers
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Ottawa Senators
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia Flyers
|1
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|San Jose Sharks
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Seattle Kraken
|0
|2
|0
|6
|8
|St. Louis Blues
|2
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|1
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|0
|3
|0
|4
|7
|Vancouver Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas Golden Knights
|1
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Washington Capitals
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Winnipeg Jets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
ESPN & ESPN+ TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Network/Platform
|Tue, Oct. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 11
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 13
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Oct. 13
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Oct. 18
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 18
|9:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Oct. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sun, Oct. 23
|5 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN
|Tue, Oct. 25
|8 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 27
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Oct. 28
|10:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Nov. 1
|8 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tue, Nov. 1
|10:30 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thu, Nov. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Nov. 3
|10:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Nov. 4
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sun, Nov. 6
|5 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN
|Tue, Nov. 8
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Nov. 10
|10:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Nov. 11
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sun, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|Tue, Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Nov. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Dec. 1
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Dec. 6
|8:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Dec. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Dec. 9
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sun, Dec. 11
|3 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec. 13
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Dec. 13
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sun, Dec. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec. 23
|8:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Dec. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Dec. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Dec. 30
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, Jan. 1
|8 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN
|Mon, Jan. 3
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Jan. 5
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN
|Thu, Jan. 6
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Mon, Jan. 10
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Mon, Jan. 10
|9:30 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Jan. 12
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN
|Thu, Jan. 13
|10 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Jan. 19
|9 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Sun, Jan. 23
|9:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Mon, Jan. 24
|9 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Jan. 27
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN
|Fri, Jan. 28
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Jan. 28
|9 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri., Feb. 3
|7 p.m.
|NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings
|ESPN
|Sat., Feb. 4
|3 p.m.
|2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, Feb. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|Fri, Feb. 11
|1 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, Feb. 11
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, Feb. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Feb. 16
|9 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Thu, Feb. 17
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN
|Fri, Feb. 18
|8 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Fri, Feb. 18
|11 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sat, Feb. 19
|6 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Mon, Feb. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Feb. 23
|9 p.m.
|Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN
|Fri, Feb. 25
|1 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, Feb. 25
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, Feb. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, March 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, March 4
|1 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, March 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, March 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Mon, March 7
|10 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, March 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, March 11
|1 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, March 11
|3:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, March 14
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN
|Wed, March 16
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, March 16
|10:30 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, March 18
|5 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, March 18
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, March 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, March 23
|6:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN
|Wed, March 23
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|Fri, March 25
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, March 25
|8 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, March 28
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, March 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, March 30
|10 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, April 1
|3 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, April 1
|8 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN2
|Mon, April 4
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN
|Mon, April 4
|10:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN
|Wed, April 6
|8 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, April 6
|10:30 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, April 8
|1 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, April 8
|3:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri, April 8
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sun, April 10
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN
|Mon, April 11
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|Mon, April 11
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Wed, April 13
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|Wed, April 13
|10:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN