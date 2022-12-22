 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

ESPN+ Raises UFC Pay-Per-View Price in Seemingly Annual Tradition

Matt Tamanini

In a holiday tradition that no MMA fan is likely to appreciate, ESPN+ will raise the price of its UFC pay-per-view events next month for the third January in a row. For the whole of 2022, the monthly events have been $74.99 on top of the subscription fee to either ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. However, starting with UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, the price will increase by $5 to $79.99.

First reported by The Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern, ESPN told SBJ that the latest price hike reflects “the value of ESPN+ and the popularity and quality of UFC events.” However, combined with the 43% jump in an ESPN+ subscription rate that the streamer introduced in August, the value might not be as strong for consumers who have seen prices raised routinely in recent years.

When UFC PPVs first came to ESPN+ in April 2018, they cost just $59.99, then went to $64.99 in 2020, $69.99 to start 2021, and finally $74.99 at the start of this year.

In August, a monthly subscription for ESPN+ went up from $6.99 to $9.99, and the annual rate similarly rose from $69.99 to $99.99. In the previous two Augusts, the service raised its monthly rate from $4.99 to $5.99 then to $6.99, so ESPN+ is starting to develop some consistent — and costly — habits that sports fans probably won’t appreciate.

Fortunately, Disney does still offer ways to save. Customers can get ad-supported versions of all three of Mickey’s streamers (ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu) for just $12.99 per month, a 48% savings. Or, they can go commercial-free on Hulu and Disney+ (by its live nature, there is no ad-free version of ESPN+) for $19.99, a 44.5% discount over the price of subscribing to each service individually.

UFC 283 will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will be headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title as former champ Glover Teixeira will square off against Jamahal Hill. Also on the card, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his belt against Brandon Moreno. Early prelims for the event will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET with the main event getting underway at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$9.99 / month
espnplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.