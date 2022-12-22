ESPN+ Raises UFC Pay-Per-View Price in Seemingly Annual Tradition

In a holiday tradition that no MMA fan is likely to appreciate, ESPN+ will raise the price of its UFC pay-per-view events next month for the third January in a row. For the whole of 2022, the monthly events have been $74.99 on top of the subscription fee to either ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. However, starting with UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, the price will increase by $5 to $79.99.

First reported by The Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern, ESPN told SBJ that the latest price hike reflects “the value of ESPN+ and the popularity and quality of UFC events.” However, combined with the 43% jump in an ESPN+ subscription rate that the streamer introduced in August, the value might not be as strong for consumers who have seen prices raised routinely in recent years.

When UFC PPVs first came to ESPN+ in April 2018, they cost just $59.99, then went to $64.99 in 2020, $69.99 to start 2021, and finally $74.99 at the start of this year.

In August, a monthly subscription for ESPN+ went up from $6.99 to $9.99, and the annual rate similarly rose from $69.99 to $99.99. In the previous two Augusts, the service raised its monthly rate from $4.99 to $5.99 then to $6.99, so ESPN+ is starting to develop some consistent — and costly — habits that sports fans probably won’t appreciate.

Fortunately, Disney does still offer ways to save. Customers can get ad-supported versions of all three of Mickey’s streamers (ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu) for just $12.99 per month, a 48% savings. Or, they can go commercial-free on Hulu and Disney+ (by its live nature, there is no ad-free version of ESPN+) for $19.99, a 44.5% discount over the price of subscribing to each service individually.

UFC 283 will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will be headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title as former champ Glover Teixeira will square off against Jamahal Hill. Also on the card, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his belt against Brandon Moreno. Early prelims for the event will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET with the main event getting underway at 10 p.m. ET.