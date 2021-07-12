ESPN+ to Increase to $6.99 a Month, $69.99 a Year in August 2021

ESPN+ is increasing the monthly price of the service by 17% from $5.99 to $6.99 a month beginning on August 13th. The news comes exactly one year after raising the price from their launch price of $4.99. A full year subscription will go up to $69.99 a year, up $10 from the last annual price hike in January 2021.

You can lock in the $59.99 pricing for another year if you sign-up prior to the August 13th price hike.

Both the price of UFC PPV fights and Disney Bundle of $14.99 a month (which includes Disney+ and Hulu), will remain unchanged. In January, UFC PPV fights increased from $64.99 to $69.99 per fight, while the Disney Bundle increase to $13.99 a month in March.

The news comes just a few months ahead of the services new deal with the NHL, which will include NHL.TV as part of the subscription.

The new deal will see NHL.TV shuttered, with the entire out-of-market package included in the base ESPN+ subscription. At $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year – that will save you $50+ per season as compared to a NHL.TV subscription which cost $116 for the last full NHL season.

The service has also acquired the U.S. rights for LaLiga, SEC Football, PGA Tour Live, Wimbledon Tennis, and will bring Monday Night Football to ESPN+ as part of the next NFL rights deal.

ESPN+ launched in April 2018 and at the outset included a slate of college sports and international sports leagues. As of March, the streaming service had over 13.8 million subscribers.