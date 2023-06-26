ESPN Reveals Additional 2023 ‘KayRod’ ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Alternate Broadcasts; Which Teams Will Be Featured?

On Monday, ESPN revealed the remaining “Sunday Night Baseball” “KayRod” broadcasts for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, just as we start to get into the dog days of summer. Get ready for a heavy helping of the New York Mets, which may be good or bad depending on your preferences in seeing a big market team struggle.

Now in its second season, the “KayRod” broadcast stars three-time American League M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, the television voice of the New York Yankees. The broadcast serves as a more relaxed alternate presentation of “Sunday Night Baseball,” and airs on ESPN2 while the game’s main broadcast airs on ESPN.

Five more Sunday night games will receive the “KayRod” treatment, two in July and three more in August. The first will be a July 2 tilt between the San Francisco Giants and the Mets. Then on July 23, the Mets travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox. ESPN also announced that Aug. 6, Aug. 13, and Aug.27 will serve as “KayRod” broadcast dates, but the teams for these games are still to be determined.

We can only speculate on the matchups that will air but based on past schedules, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Houston Astros face the Yankees on Aug. 6, the Atlanta Braves and the Mets on Aug. 13, and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Red Sox on Aug. 27.

Alternate broadcasts have become ESPN’s staple programming since the immediate success of the “ManningCast” — an alternate broadcast of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” starring Peyton and Eli Manning. Since then, ESPN has added to its arsenal of alternate broadcasts, including “NBA in Stephen A’s World,” an alternate broadcast starring ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett,” an alternate F1 broadcast starring F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and comedian Will Arnett, and an NHL broadcast starring characters from the Disney show “Big City Greens.”

July and August 2023 Summer ‘KayRod’ Broadcast Schedule