 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2

ESPN Reveals Additional 2023 ‘KayRod’ ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Alternate Broadcasts; Which Teams Will Be Featured?

Jeff Kotuby

On Monday, ESPN revealed the remaining “Sunday Night Baseball” “KayRod” broadcasts for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, just as we start to get into the dog days of summer. Get ready for a heavy helping of the New York Mets, which may be good or bad depending on your preferences in seeing a big market team struggle.

Now in its second season, the “KayRod” broadcast stars three-time American League M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, the television voice of the New York Yankees. The broadcast serves as a more relaxed alternate presentation of “Sunday Night Baseball,” and airs on ESPN2 while the game’s main broadcast airs on ESPN.

Five more Sunday night games will receive the “KayRod” treatment, two in July and three more in August. The first will be a July 2 tilt between the San Francisco Giants and the Mets. Then on July 23, the Mets travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox. ESPN also announced that Aug. 6, Aug. 13, and Aug.27 will serve as “KayRod” broadcast dates, but the teams for these games are still to be determined.

We can only speculate on the matchups that will air but based on past schedules, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Houston Astros face the Yankees on Aug. 6, the Atlanta Braves and the Mets on Aug. 13, and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Red Sox on Aug. 27.

Alternate broadcasts have become ESPN’s staple programming since the immediate success of the “ManningCast” — an alternate broadcast of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” starring Peyton and Eli Manning. Since then, ESPN has added to its arsenal of alternate broadcasts, including “NBA in Stephen A’s World,” an alternate broadcast starring ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett,” an alternate F1 broadcast starring F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and comedian Will Arnett, and an NHL broadcast starring characters from the Disney show “Big City Greens.”

July and August 2023 Summer ‘KayRod’ Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game
July 2 7 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets
July 23 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox
Aug. 6 7 p.m. Game to be determined
Aug. 13 7 p.m. Game to be determined
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Game to be determined
DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Save 62% (Just $15/mo) Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ESPN2 - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.