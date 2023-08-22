FanDuel Becomes Latest NFL Sunday Ticket Partner, Offering $100 Off Service After $5 Bet

FanDuel is joining the growing list of promotional partners for NFL Sunday Ticket this season. Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 18, customers who make a $5 bet with FanDuel will receive a special promo code that will allow them to take $100 off a Sunday Ticket subscription.

The offer is being extended to fans whether they decide to opt into a YouTube TV subscription or not. If they decide to sign up for the out-of-market NFL streaming package a la carte via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels, their price will drop from $449 to $349 for a season of Sunday Ticket, or from $489 to $389 if they choose the Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle.

Customers who decide to go for the full YouTube TV live TV streaming package will get Sunday Ticket for $249 — or $289 with RedZone — but of course, they’ll also have to pay $72.99 per month for their YouTube TV base plan. Users will also need to be signed up for a Google account to get the discount.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

YouTube TV has offered several promotions throughout this football offseason in order to generate more buzz about its first year as host of NFL Sunday Ticket. Verizon has been offering Sunday Ticket subscriptions to users for free if they sign up for select mobile or broadband service plans, or buy certain models of phone.

Customers who purchase select models of TCL TVs are also eligible for a big discount on Sunday Ticket this season. This group won’t get Sunday Ticket for free, but they will be able to take $100 to $200 off their season after purchasing a qualifying TV set.

There’s also a free trial of Max on offer from YouTube TV if you signed up for Sunday Ticket already this year. Current customers who already paid for their Sunday Ticket account are being offered a four-month trial of Max at no cost, so they can round out their Sunday of football with the newest episode of whichever prestige HBO series is currently airing.

If all of those offers sound too complicated, YouTube TV is offering all users $50 off their Sunday Ticket subscription between now and Sept. 19. There’s been much discussion on how many users YouTube TV has to attract to Sunday Ticket to make its purchase of the out-of-market games service worthwhile, but if it doesn’t garner enough customers in its first season, it won’t be for lack of trying.