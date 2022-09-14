Fire TV Launches New Features to Make Watching ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video Easier, More Informative

Are you ready for some football? Beginning Sept. 15, Prime Video becomes the exclusive home for “Thursday Night Football,” making it the first streaming exclusive home for an NFL game in history, and to celebrate, Amazon is launching a slew of new features on Fire TV and Alexa to provide fans with the ultimate viewing experience. New Alexa features on Fire TV make it easier to access important in-game moments and information with five ways to stream “Thursday Night Football” games, see real-time game stats, and more.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to bring customers closer to their content with Fire TV, and now we’ve made it even easier for NFL fans to experience Thursday Night Football with new Alexa features,” Amazon’s VP of entertainment devices and services Daniel Rausch said. “From getting live stats to asking Alexa in-depth player questions, we’re delivering customer-first features that let fans keep their eyes on the game and use their voice to interact with their favorite teams in a new way.”

Check out how Alexa is making enjoying the “TNF” action easier on Prime Video:

New voice capabilities with Alexa and X-Ray on Fire TV: For the first time on Fire TV, fans can use their voice to access X-Ray capabilities – an exclusive set of features on Prime Video that gives fans real-time access to live stats and data previously only available to coaches and announcers. Just say, “Alexa, open X-Ray” so you can see real-time stats while watching the game, like a quarterback’s average time to throw or a wide receiver’s average yards of separation.

New Enhanced Q&A with Alexa on Fire TV: Now, you can easily ask Alexa in-game questions about the game you’re watching without interrupting the stream on your Fire TV device. Try asking, “Alexa, how many rushing yards do the Chiefs have today?”, “Alexa, who has the most tackles today?” or “Alexa, who leads the NFL in touchdowns?” and you’ll get a quick response, with no distractions or interruptions to the game.

Get dropped directly into the live stream: On game days, ask Alexa to play “Thursday Night Football” on your Fire TV or Echo Show device by saying, “Alexa, play ‘Thursday Night Football’” and you’ll be dropped directly into the live stream at the start of coverage.

Add the game to your watchlist with Alexa for unlimited playback: You have access to unlimited playback capabilities when you record the games through Prime Video, giving you the ability to watch your favorite teams play again and again until 2023. Simply say, “Alexa, add ‘Thursday Night Football’ to my watchlist” and all “Thursday Night Football” games for the season will be added to your Prime Video watchlist and will be automatically recorded.

Follow your favorite teams with Alexa: Just ask Alexa to follow your favorite football team on any Alexa-enabled device by saying, “Alexa, follow the Seattle Seahawks” and Alexa will send you notifications about your favorite team’s schedule, scores, and breaking news right to your phone through the Alexa app, so you never miss a beat.

“Alexa, trick my fan cave”: Looking for inspiration on how to upgrade your fan cave? Amazon and TV personality and rapper Xzibit teamed up to turn LA Ram’s superfan, Lewis Lazarus’ apartment into the ultimate place to watch “Thursday Night Football” with Alexa and Fire TV devices. Visit About Amazon to learn more about Lazarus’ experience.

In addition to the new Alexa features on Fire TV, Amazon is providing exclusive deals to Prime Members to help celebrate the first season of “TNF” on Prime Video. Subscribers will have the chance to save on everything from officially licensed team merch to party supplies to Amazon Echo devices.

In conjunction with Prime Video’s preseason “TNF” game, the streamer announced that it was adding multiple DVR features and promised additional technological advances to come during the season.

Week 1 of the NFL season brought a thrilling mix of upsets, shockers, and last-second victories, with Prime Video officially getting into the regular season mix for Week 2, it looks like Amazon is upping the game by making watching the games easier and more informative for Fire TV owners.