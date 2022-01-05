Fire TV Sells Over 150 Million Fire TV Devices Worldwide - What Do They Have Planned for 2022?

Fire TV devices can be found in millions of households across the globe. And they just crossed a major milestone, with more than 150 million Fire TV devices sold worldwide.

This comes in a year where they launched the first Amazon-built TVs like the Amazon Omni and 4 Series, and launched their most powerful streaming stick with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. During Black Friday week, the Fire TV Stick ranked as the top selling product on Amazon.com across all Amazon products, and customers purchased a record number of Fire TV smart TVs.

Moving on up in 2022, they have turned their focus on the auto space. In 2020, Amazon partnered with BMW and Fiat Chrysler to expand the Fire TV to automakers. More recently in Q4 2021, global automaker Stellantis was the first to integrate Fire TV and deliver Amazon Prime Video entertainment with the release of the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

This year, plans on delivering a modern entertainment experience within the car are set in place to give users personalized profiles, personalized content recommendations, and an updated home screen, ensuring that there is always a consistent streaming experience. Customers can now be more entertained on the road than ever. In 2022, Fire TV will be integrated in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica as well as the 2022 models for Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator.

The most exciting addition will be announced today at the CES. Fire TV will be announced as the built-in entertainment and streaming partner for BMW’s new Theatre Screen, setting the benchmark for in-car entertainment. The Theatre Screen will give passengers a theater-like experience, taking those tiny mobile screens out of their hands and drawing their attention to the highest resolution and biggest display of any in-car Fire TV experience with a panoramic display at 31-inches and 32:9 aspect ratio with smart TV functions (7680 × 2160 pixels).

This will be the first vehicle integration of Fire TV to support content in 4K and allows customers to stream videos, listen to music, play games, and watch downloaded programs while on the road away from the comfort of their own homes.

To make things even more enticing, Alexa has been built in as well so passengers and even the driver can easily find a show or app without being distracted. There is also a touch screen navigation option as well as the option for vehicles to have two rear screens where content can either be mirrored or individually selected to watch two things at once. Parents can control what is being watched from the front seat and limit screen time for children. Audio can be connected via Bluetooth, wired headphones or in-car speakers.

Fire TV will build integrations with each car company so integration with audio systems and comfort controls are not only tailored to each brand but are also customized to what the customer needs. Ford, Jeep, Chrysler, Lincoln and others will see a range of unique features.