FuboTV 4K: Everything You Need to Know

Sports fans demand the highest quality video, and fuboTV is an option that provides a great channel lineup and the highest resolution picture. If you’d like to watch live TV without a cable subscription, fuboTV is one of just two service providers to offer 4K. We’ll explain everything you need to know about watching in ultra-high-definition.

4K is also called Ultra High Definition (UHD). Video is shown at 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is approximately four times the resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels). The increased resolution allows for a more detailed and lifelike image, making it especially great for larger displays or home theaters. 4K TVs are becoming increasingly popular, and many new models are now available on the market.

Although the image is remarkably lifelike, very few TV programs are shot in 4K. You’ll most frequently see sports in 4K, but not every event is shot with 4K cameras.

Importantly, you will need a 4K-compatible streaming device and television to be able to see the proper resolution.

How Much Does FuboTV 4K Cost?

To get 4K with fuboTV, you need to subscribe to the Elite Plan for $84.99 / month. You can try fuboTV for free to see if you like the experience.

The Elite plan includes the standard fuboTV channel lineup of 25 of the top 35 cable channels, but also includes fubo Extra and News Plus.

Fubo Extra Channels

American Heroes, Baby TV, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, Great American Family, Great American Living, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, JusticeCentral.TV, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, PokerGO, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol

Fubo News Plus Channels

AfricaNews, Bloomberg+, Cheddar, CNBC World, Euronews, i24 News, Law&Crime, and NewsNet

Can You Watch 4K Events for Free?

Yes. If FOX is airing a game in 4K, you’ll be able to watch it for free in the Fox Sports App. Simply sign into the app using your TV Everywhere credentials from fuboTV. Even if you don’t subscribe to the Fubo Elite Plan, as long as you are a Fubo subscriber, you can access the 4K content in the Fox or Fox Sports App.

What Channels Are Available in 4K?

Availability of 4K fluctuates from week to week. FuboTV hosts a page with a lineup of all upcoming 4K events. For now, the 4K lineup is usually limited to specific sporting events on NBC and FOX, including select Premier League, College Football, College Basketball, and NFL Games.

If you live in certain markets, you will be able to watch select games on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN in 4K.

Again, not every show or event is available in 4K. Some of the 4K content available is just upscaled from 1080p.

What Devices Are Needed to Stream 4K Content?

Device Type Model(s) Amazon Fire TV1, 2 FireTV 4K FireTV Cube Android Mobile Phones with HDR10 displays1, 2 Google Pixel 3/3XL/4/4XL/5/5XL Huawei P20 LG V30/V50 Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+/S10/S10+/Tab S3/Note 8 Sony Xperia XZ Premium/XZ1/XZ2 Android TV with 4K/HDR support1, 2 Hisense 4K TV NVIDIA Shield Sharp AQUOS 4K TV Sony Bravia 4K TV Xiaomi Mi Box S/2/3/4 AppleTV AppleTV 4K Chromecast Ultra Desktop/Laptop Browsers Safari (latest version) Roku Roku Ultra Roku Premiere+ Roku Premiere Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Roku TVs Samsung Smart TV 2017 and newer 4K TVs Vizio SmartCast TV 2016 and newer 4K TVs OLED P-Series M-Series V-Series Xbox One3 Xbox One S Xbox One X Xbox Series X/S

In order to view channels in 4K, you must meet the following requirements:

You must stream from one of the above compatible devices.

Your device must have the latest version of the fuboTV app.

Your display or TV must be compatible with HDR10 (depending on the event).

Use an HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable.

Minimum internet speed suggested - 25+ Mb/s

Can You Record 4K TV with FuboTV?

No. You can only watch 4K TV live.

What Other 4K Live TV Services Are Available?

If you’re interested in 4K, you may also consider YouTube TV. YouTube TV includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels, while fuboTV has 25. Overall, YouTube TV has 110 channels while fuboTV offers 105.

YouTube TV offers these channels that fuboTV doesn’t: AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

YouTube TV does require a higher-priced 4K add-on. It costs an additional $19.99/month, though you get the first month for free and your first year is $9.99/month.

