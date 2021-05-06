fuboTV Adds 13 More Local ABC Affiliates to Reach Nearly 55 Around the Country

After adding Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates earlier this year, fuboTV has expanded with 13 more local ABC affiliates mostly from Quincy Media. With the additions, they now have nearly 55 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

WEEK (Peoria, IL)

WAOW (Wausau, WI)

WPTA (Ft. Wayne, IN)

WNCF (Montgomery, AL)

WOAY (Bluefield-Oakhill, WV)

KYUR (Anchorage, AK)

KATN (Fairbanks, AK)

KJUD (Juneau, AK)

KKTQ (Cheyenne, WY)

KTWO (Casper, WY)

WPBY (Lafayette, IN)

WQOW (Eau Claire, WI)

WXOW (La Crosse, WI))

In November, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their timezone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and West ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds won’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, like The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.