 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

fuboTV Expands National ABC Live Feed to Over 150 Markets, Adds 3 Local ABC Affiliates

Jason Gurwin

When fuboTV added ABC in August, it was only available live in 8 markets: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. Last week, they added a new national ABC live feed in 50+ east coast markets.

Now, they’ve expanded the national ABC feed to an additional nearly 100 markets across the country, bringing its availability to nearly 157 markets across time zones. In addition, they’ve added three local ABC affiliates, WTVQ (Lexington), WLNE (Providence), and WWAY (Wilmington, NC).

While they still have plans to add more local ABC affiliates, they are hoping to bridge the gap with a new national ABC live feed.

Unlike a local affiliate, you won’t get local news and syndicated programming, but you will get everything else: daytime shows (e.g. The View), primetime shows (e.g. The Bachelor), national news (e.g. Good Morning America), live sports (e.g. NBA & College Football).

There are a ABC East, ABC Central, ABC Mountain, and ABC West national feeds, which each have the same programming, but corrected for your time zone.

This has become quite common for Live TV Streaming Services in order to supplement local affiliates. Many offer FoxNet and NBC national feed in markets they don’t carry local FOX or NBC affiliates. But, unlike FoxNet, which carries no live NFL games, the ABC National Feed, does have live sports.

In most markets where there is no ABC live feed, fuboTV has added ABC on-demand with the exception of those in Hearst-owned markets: Boston, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Kansas City, Albuquerque Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Savannah, Portland, West Palm Beach, Jackson (MS), Monterey, Fort Smith - Fayetteville - Springdale - Rogers.

In late-June, fuboTV announced that the service would be adding Disney-owned media networks including ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, Disney Channel, FX, and Nat Geo.

In total, fuboTV added 14 Disney-owned channels to their Standard Plan, with an additional 6 in their fuboTV Extra Add-on. fuboTV added DVR support to Disney-owned channels in September.

What Markets Does fuboTV Have ABC National Feed?

Market Channel
Abilene-Sweetwater, TX ABC Central Feed
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ABC East Feed
Albany, GA ABC East Feed
Alexandria, LA ABC Central Feed
Amarillo, TX ABC Central Feed
Augusta, GA ABC East Feed
Austin, TX ABC Central Feed
Bakersfield, CA ABC West Feed
Baltimore, MD ABC East Feed
Baton Rouge, LA ABC Central Feed
Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ABC Central Feed
Bend, OR ABC West Feed
Billings, MT ABC Mountain Feed
Biloxi-Gulfport, MS ABC Central Feed
Binghamton, NY ABC East Feed
Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL ABC Central Feed
Boise, ID ABC Mountain Feed
Bowling Green, KY ABC Central Feed
Buffalo, NY ABC East Feed
Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY ABC East Feed
Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City-Dubuque, IA ABC Central Feed
Charleston, SC ABC East Feed
Charleston-Huntington, WV ABC East Feed
Charlotte, NC ABC East Feed
Charlottesville, VA ABC East Feed
Chattanooga, TN ABC East Feed
Chico-Redding, CA ABC West Feed
Cincinnati, OH ABC East Feed
Clarksburg-Weston, WV ABC East Feed
Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH ABC East Feed
Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO ABC Mountain Feed
Columbia-Jefferson City, MO ABC Central Feed
Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS ABC Central Feed
Columbus, GA ABC East Feed
Columbus, OH ABC East Feed
Corpus Christi, TX ABC Central Feed
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX ABC Central Feed
[Davenport, IA-Rock Island-Moline, IL] ABC Central Feed
Dayton, OH ABC East Feed
Denver, CO ABC Mountain Feed
Des Moines-Ames, IA ABC Central Feed
Detroit, MI ABC East Feed
Dothan, AL ABC Central Feed
Duluth, MN-Superior, WI ABC Central Feed
El Paso (Las Cruces), TX ABC Mountain Feed
Elmira, NY ABC East Feed
Erie, PA ABC East Feed
Eugene, OR ABC West Feed
Eureka, CA ABC West Feed
Evansville, IN ABC Central Feed
Fargo-Valley City, ND ABC Central Feed
Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI ABC East Feed
Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR ABC Central Feed
Gainesville, FL ABC East Feed
Glendive, MT ABC Mountain Feed
Grand Junction-Montrose, CO ABC Mountain Feed
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI ABC East Feed
Green Bay-Appleton, WI ABC Central Feed
Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem, NC ABC East Feed
Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC ABC East Feed
Greenville-Spartanburg, SC ABC East Feed
Greenwood-Greenville, MS ABC Central Feed
Harrisburg-Lancaster, PA ABC East Feed
Harrisonburg, VA ABC East Feed
Hartford-New Haven, CT ABC East Feed
Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS ABC Central Feed
Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, AL ABC Central Feed
Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID ABC Mountain Feed
Indianapolis, IN ABC East Feed
Jackson, MS ABC Central Feed
Jonesboro, AR ABC Central Feed
[Joplin, MO-Pittsburg, KS] ABC Central Feed
Kansas City, MO ABC Central Feed
Knoxville, TN ABC East Feed
Lafayette, IN ABC Central Feed
Lake Charles, LA ABC Central Feed
Lansing, MI ABC East Feed
Laredo, TX ABC Central Feed
Las Vegas, NV ABC West Feed
Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE ABC Central Feed
Little Rock, AR ABC Central Feed
Lubbock, TX ABC Central Feed
Macon, GA ABC East Feed
Mankato, MN ABC Central Feed
Medford-Klamath Falls, OR ABC West Feed
Memphis, TN ABC Central Feed
Meridian, MS ABC Central Feed
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL ABC East Feed
Milwaukee, WI ABC Central Feed
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN ABC Central Feed
Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, ND ABC Central Feed
Mobile, AL ABC Central Feed
[Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR] ABC Central Feed
Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC ABC East Feed
Nashville, TN ABC Central Feed
New Orleans, LA ABC Central Feed
North Platte, NE ABC Central Feed
Odessa-Midland, TX ABC Central Feed
Oklahoma City, OK ABC Central Feed
Omaha, NE ABC Central Feed
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL ABC East Feed
[Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO] ABC Central Feed
Palm Springs, CA ABC West Feed
Panama City, FL ABC Central Feed
Parkersburg, WV ABC East Feed
Phoenix-Prescott, AZ ABC Mountain Feed
Portland, OR ABC West Feed
Presque Isle, ME ABC East Feed
Quincy, IL-Hannibal, MO-Keokuk, IA ABC Central Feed
Rapid City, SD ABC Mountain Feed
Reno, NV ABC West Feed
Richmond-Petersburg, VA ABC East Feed
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA ABC East Feed
Rochester, MN-Mason City, IA-Austin, MN ABC Central Feed
Rochester, NY ABC East Feed
Rockford, IL ABC Central Feed
Salisbury, MD ABC East Feed
Salt Lake City, UT ABC Mountain Feed
San Angelo, TX ABC Central Feed
San Antonio, TX ABC Central Feed
San Diego, CA ABC West Feed
Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San Luis Obispo, CA ABC West Feed
Seattle-Tacoma, WA ABC West Feed
Sherman, TX - Ada, OK ABC Central Feed
Sioux City, IA ABC Central Feed
Sioux Falls-Mitchell, SD ABC Central Feed
South Bend-Elkhart, IN ABC East Feed
Spokane, WA ABC West Feed
Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL ABC Central Feed
Springfield-Holyoke, MA ABC Central Feed
St. Joseph, MO ABC Central Feed
St. Louis, MO ABC Central Feed
Syracuse, NY ABC East Feed
Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville, GA ABC East Feed
Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, FL ABC East Feed
Terre Haute, IN ABC East Feed
Toledo, OH ABC East Feed
Topeka, KS ABC Central Feed
Traverse City-Cadillac, MI ABC East Feed
Tri-Cities, TN-VA ABC East Feed
Tucson, AZ ABC Mountain Feed
Tulsa, OK ABC Central Feed
Twin Falls, ID ABC Mountain Feed
Tyler-Longview, TX ABC Central Feed
Utica, NY ABC East Feed
Victoria, TX ABC Central Feed
Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX ABC Central Feed
[Washington DC] ABC East Feed
Watertown, NY ABC East Feed
[Wheeling, WV- Steubenville, OH] ABC East Feed
[Wichita Falls, TX -Lawton, OK] ABC Central Feed
Wichita-Hutchinson, KS ABC Central Feed
Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA ABC West Feed
Youngstown, OH ABC East Feed
[Yuma, AZ-El Centro, CA] ABC Mountain Feed
Zanesville, OH ABC East Feed