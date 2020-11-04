fuboTV Expands National ABC Live Feed to Over 150 Markets, Adds 3 Local ABC Affiliates

When fuboTV added ABC in August, it was only available live in 8 markets: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. Last week, they added a new national ABC live feed in 50+ east coast markets.

Now, they’ve expanded the national ABC feed to an additional nearly 100 markets across the country, bringing its availability to nearly 157 markets across time zones. In addition, they’ve added three local ABC affiliates, WTVQ (Lexington), WLNE (Providence), and WWAY (Wilmington, NC).

While they still have plans to add more local ABC affiliates, they are hoping to bridge the gap with a new national ABC live feed.

Unlike a local affiliate, you won’t get local news and syndicated programming, but you will get everything else: daytime shows (e.g. The View), primetime shows (e.g. The Bachelor), national news (e.g. Good Morning America), live sports (e.g. NBA & College Football).

There are a ABC East, ABC Central, ABC Mountain, and ABC West national feeds, which each have the same programming, but corrected for your time zone.

This has become quite common for Live TV Streaming Services in order to supplement local affiliates. Many offer FoxNet and NBC national feed in markets they don’t carry local FOX or NBC affiliates. But, unlike FoxNet, which carries no live NFL games, the ABC National Feed, does have live sports.

In most markets where there is no ABC live feed, fuboTV has added ABC on-demand with the exception of those in Hearst-owned markets: Boston, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Kansas City, Albuquerque Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Savannah, Portland, West Palm Beach, Jackson (MS), Monterey, Fort Smith - Fayetteville - Springdale - Rogers.

In late-June, fuboTV announced that the service would be adding Disney-owned media networks including ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, Disney Channel, FX, and Nat Geo.

In total, fuboTV added 14 Disney-owned channels to their Standard Plan, with an additional 6 in their fuboTV Extra Add-on. fuboTV added DVR support to Disney-owned channels in September.

What Markets Does fuboTV Have ABC National Feed?