fuboTV Expands National ABC Live Feed to Over 150 Markets, Adds 3 Local ABC Affiliates
When fuboTV added ABC in August, it was only available live in 8 markets: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. Last week, they added a new national ABC live feed in 50+ east coast markets.
Now, they’ve expanded the national ABC feed to an additional nearly 100 markets across the country, bringing its availability to nearly 157 markets across time zones. In addition, they’ve added three local ABC affiliates, WTVQ (Lexington), WLNE (Providence), and WWAY (Wilmington, NC).
While they still have plans to add more local ABC affiliates, they are hoping to bridge the gap with a new national ABC live feed.
Unlike a local affiliate, you won’t get local news and syndicated programming, but you will get everything else: daytime shows (e.g. The View), primetime shows (e.g. The Bachelor), national news (e.g. Good Morning America), live sports (e.g. NBA & College Football).
There are a ABC East, ABC Central, ABC Mountain, and ABC West national feeds, which each have the same programming, but corrected for your time zone.
This has become quite common for Live TV Streaming Services in order to supplement local affiliates. Many offer FoxNet and NBC national feed in markets they don’t carry local FOX or NBC affiliates. But, unlike FoxNet, which carries no live NFL games, the ABC National Feed, does have live sports.
In most markets where there is no ABC live feed, fuboTV has added ABC on-demand with the exception of those in Hearst-owned markets: Boston, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Kansas City, Albuquerque Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Savannah, Portland, West Palm Beach, Jackson (MS), Monterey, Fort Smith - Fayetteville - Springdale - Rogers.
In late-June, fuboTV announced that the service would be adding Disney-owned media networks including ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, Disney Channel, FX, and Nat Geo.
In total, fuboTV added 14 Disney-owned channels to their Standard Plan, with an additional 6 in their fuboTV Extra Add-on. fuboTV added DVR support to Disney-owned channels in September.
What Markets Does fuboTV Have ABC National Feed?
|Market
|Channel
|Abilene-Sweetwater, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Albany, GA
|ABC East Feed
|Alexandria, LA
|ABC Central Feed
|Amarillo, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Augusta, GA
|ABC East Feed
|Austin, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Bakersfield, CA
|ABC West Feed
|Baltimore, MD
|ABC East Feed
|Baton Rouge, LA
|ABC Central Feed
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Bend, OR
|ABC West Feed
|Billings, MT
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Biloxi-Gulfport, MS
|ABC Central Feed
|Binghamton, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL
|ABC Central Feed
|Boise, ID
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Bowling Green, KY
|ABC Central Feed
|Buffalo, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City-Dubuque, IA
|ABC Central Feed
|Charleston, SC
|ABC East Feed
|Charleston-Huntington, WV
|ABC East Feed
|Charlotte, NC
|ABC East Feed
|Charlottesville, VA
|ABC East Feed
|Chattanooga, TN
|ABC East Feed
|Chico-Redding, CA
|ABC West Feed
|Cincinnati, OH
|ABC East Feed
|Clarksburg-Weston, WV
|ABC East Feed
|Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH
|ABC East Feed
|Colorado Springs-Pueblo, CO
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Columbia-Jefferson City, MO
|ABC Central Feed
|Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS
|ABC Central Feed
|Columbus, GA
|ABC East Feed
|Columbus, OH
|ABC East Feed
|Corpus Christi, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|[Davenport, IA-Rock Island-Moline, IL]
|ABC Central Feed
|Dayton, OH
|ABC East Feed
|Denver, CO
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Des Moines-Ames, IA
|ABC Central Feed
|Detroit, MI
|ABC East Feed
|Dothan, AL
|ABC Central Feed
|Duluth, MN-Superior, WI
|ABC Central Feed
|El Paso (Las Cruces), TX
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Elmira, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Erie, PA
|ABC East Feed
|Eugene, OR
|ABC West Feed
|Eureka, CA
|ABC West Feed
|Evansville, IN
|ABC Central Feed
|Fargo-Valley City, ND
|ABC Central Feed
|Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI
|ABC East Feed
|Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR
|ABC Central Feed
|Gainesville, FL
|ABC East Feed
|Glendive, MT
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Grand Junction-Montrose, CO
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI
|ABC East Feed
|Green Bay-Appleton, WI
|ABC Central Feed
|Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem, NC
|ABC East Feed
|Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC
|ABC East Feed
|Greenville-Spartanburg, SC
|ABC East Feed
|Greenwood-Greenville, MS
|ABC Central Feed
|Harrisburg-Lancaster, PA
|ABC East Feed
|Harrisonburg, VA
|ABC East Feed
|Hartford-New Haven, CT
|ABC East Feed
|Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS
|ABC Central Feed
|Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, AL
|ABC Central Feed
|Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Indianapolis, IN
|ABC East Feed
|Jackson, MS
|ABC Central Feed
|Jonesboro, AR
|ABC Central Feed
|[Joplin, MO-Pittsburg, KS]
|ABC Central Feed
|Kansas City, MO
|ABC Central Feed
|Knoxville, TN
|ABC East Feed
|Lafayette, IN
|ABC Central Feed
|Lake Charles, LA
|ABC Central Feed
|Lansing, MI
|ABC East Feed
|Laredo, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Las Vegas, NV
|ABC West Feed
|Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE
|ABC Central Feed
|Little Rock, AR
|ABC Central Feed
|Lubbock, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Macon, GA
|ABC East Feed
|Mankato, MN
|ABC Central Feed
|Medford-Klamath Falls, OR
|ABC West Feed
|Memphis, TN
|ABC Central Feed
|Meridian, MS
|ABC Central Feed
|Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|ABC East Feed
|Milwaukee, WI
|ABC Central Feed
|Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
|ABC Central Feed
|Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, ND
|ABC Central Feed
|Mobile, AL
|ABC Central Feed
|[Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR]
|ABC Central Feed
|Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC
|ABC East Feed
|Nashville, TN
|ABC Central Feed
|New Orleans, LA
|ABC Central Feed
|North Platte, NE
|ABC Central Feed
|Odessa-Midland, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Oklahoma City, OK
|ABC Central Feed
|Omaha, NE
|ABC Central Feed
|Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL
|ABC East Feed
|[Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO]
|ABC Central Feed
|Palm Springs, CA
|ABC West Feed
|Panama City, FL
|ABC Central Feed
|Parkersburg, WV
|ABC East Feed
|Phoenix-Prescott, AZ
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Portland, OR
|ABC West Feed
|Presque Isle, ME
|ABC East Feed
|Quincy, IL-Hannibal, MO-Keokuk, IA
|ABC Central Feed
|Rapid City, SD
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Reno, NV
|ABC West Feed
|Richmond-Petersburg, VA
|ABC East Feed
|Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA
|ABC East Feed
|Rochester, MN-Mason City, IA-Austin, MN
|ABC Central Feed
|Rochester, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Rockford, IL
|ABC Central Feed
|Salisbury, MD
|ABC East Feed
|Salt Lake City, UT
|ABC Mountain Feed
|San Angelo, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|San Antonio, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|San Diego, CA
|ABC West Feed
|Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San Luis Obispo, CA
|ABC West Feed
|Seattle-Tacoma, WA
|ABC West Feed
|Sherman, TX - Ada, OK
|ABC Central Feed
|Sioux City, IA
|ABC Central Feed
|Sioux Falls-Mitchell, SD
|ABC Central Feed
|South Bend-Elkhart, IN
|ABC East Feed
|Spokane, WA
|ABC West Feed
|Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, IL
|ABC Central Feed
|Springfield-Holyoke, MA
|ABC Central Feed
|St. Joseph, MO
|ABC Central Feed
|St. Louis, MO
|ABC Central Feed
|Syracuse, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville, GA
|ABC East Feed
|Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, FL
|ABC East Feed
|Terre Haute, IN
|ABC East Feed
|Toledo, OH
|ABC East Feed
|Topeka, KS
|ABC Central Feed
|Traverse City-Cadillac, MI
|ABC East Feed
|Tri-Cities, TN-VA
|ABC East Feed
|Tucson, AZ
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Tulsa, OK
|ABC Central Feed
|Twin Falls, ID
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Tyler-Longview, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Utica, NY
|ABC East Feed
|Victoria, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
|ABC Central Feed
|[Washington DC]
|ABC East Feed
|Watertown, NY
|ABC East Feed
|[Wheeling, WV- Steubenville, OH]
|ABC East Feed
|[Wichita Falls, TX -Lawton, OK]
|ABC Central Feed
|Wichita-Hutchinson, KS
|ABC Central Feed
|Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA
|ABC West Feed
|Youngstown, OH
|ABC East Feed
|[Yuma, AZ-El Centro, CA]
|ABC Mountain Feed
|Zanesville, OH
|ABC East Feed