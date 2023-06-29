Google Play Movies & TV to be Sunset on Android TV, Replaced with ‘Shop’ Tab

It’s been a long time coming, and the time has finally arrived. A new report from 9to5 Google indicates that more than 10 years after its initial launch, the Google Play Movies and TV store is about to close its digital doors for the final time.

The move to sunset Google Play Movies and TV has been in the works for over two years. In 2021, Google removed the digital marketplace from smart TV platforms, directing users to find their purchased content through YouTube instead. In 2022, Google officially announced the Play Movies and TV would be removed from the Google Play store.

The transition process from the Play Store to the Google TV app began in May of last year. That gave Google Play Movies and TV just one final sanctuary: Android TV. But Google has started replacing the Play Movies and TV app on Android TV devices with a simple “Shop” tab. This tab will be supported in 24 global territories and will roll out in the coming weeks.

Confusingly, Google tells 9to5 Google that the Play Movies and TV app will still be available to Android TV users after the Shop tab goes live for all users. This may be a temporary solution for users to aid them in making the transition to the Shop tab, and it’s unlikely Google will continue to support the Play TV and Movies app permanently.

The Google TV family of operating systems and apps has seen some other major changes in recent months. In April, the Google TV “Live” tab incorporated more than 800 free streaming channels from various providers including Plex, Tubi and Haystack News that joined already-present channels from Pluto TV.

All the TV shows and movies you want to rent or purchase with your Google account are still available to you, you’ll just have to look in a new spot to find them if you’re an Android TV user. Keep an eye out for the new Shop tab, because it’s coming to your device soon!